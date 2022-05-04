scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Chennai: Man beaten to death at de-addiction centre, seven arrested

On inquiry, the police found that the man had created a ruckus at a rehabilitation centre and was beaten up by workers with sticks and other items.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
May 4, 2022 11:30:14 am
A 48-year-old man who was admitted to a de-addiction centre in Chennai died after being allegedly beaten up by workers at the facility, according to the police. (Representational image)

A 48-year-old man who was admitted to a de-addiction centre in Chennai died after being allegedly beaten up by workers at the facility, according to the police Wednesday. They said seven people have been arrested in connection with the man’s death.

The police said the deceased identified as M Raj, a resident of Royapettah, was addicted to alcohol and hence his family decided to admit him to the Madras Care Rehabilitation Centre. After Raj showed symptoms of recovery, the family had him discharged from the centre and brought him home. However, as Raj started to consume alcohol again, the family took him back to the centre on May 2.

Within a few hours after leaving him at the facility, Raj’s wife received a phone call from the centre saying that her husband had died. When the family reached the centre, they found Raj with severe bruise marks. A complaint was lodged at D 2 Anna Salai police station by Raj’s wife.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The police retrieved his body and sent it for a post-mortem. On inquiry, the police found that Raj had created a ruckus at the rehabilitation centre and was beaten up by workers with sticks and other items.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi pushPremium
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi push
More Premium Stories >>

The city police who initially registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) changed it to Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested seven people including Yuvaraj (26), Selvamani (38), Sathish (29), Kesavan (42), Saravanan (48), Mohan (34), Parthasarathy (23).

More from Chennai

The city police have launched a hunt for the absconding centre owner Logeshwari and her husband Karthikeyan. The police said the Madras Care Rehabilitation Centre had been functioning without any approval from the State Mental Health Authority.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement