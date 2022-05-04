Chennai: Man beaten to death at de-addiction centre, seven arrested

A 48-year-old man who was admitted to a de-addiction centre in Chennai died after being allegedly beaten up by workers at the facility, according to the police Wednesday. They said seven people have been arrested in connection with the man’s death.

The police said the deceased identified as M Raj, a resident of Royapettah, was addicted to alcohol and hence his family decided to admit him to the Madras Care Rehabilitation Centre. After Raj showed symptoms of recovery, the family had him discharged from the centre and brought him home. However, as Raj started to consume alcohol again, the family took him back to the centre on May 2.

Within a few hours after leaving him at the facility, Raj’s wife received a phone call from the centre saying that her husband had died. When the family reached the centre, they found Raj with severe bruise marks. A complaint was lodged at D 2 Anna Salai police station by Raj’s wife.

The police retrieved his body and sent it for a post-mortem. On inquiry, the police found that Raj had created a ruckus at the rehabilitation centre and was beaten up by workers with sticks and other items.

The city police who initially registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) changed it to Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested seven people including Yuvaraj (26), Selvamani (38), Sathish (29), Kesavan (42), Saravanan (48), Mohan (34), Parthasarathy (23).

The city police have launched a hunt for the absconding centre owner Logeshwari and her husband Karthikeyan. The police said the Madras Care Rehabilitation Centre had been functioning without any approval from the State Mental Health Authority.