Chennai man asks for sexual favours from woman during interview, arrested

The Greater Chennai Police Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman during a job interview at his firm.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ganesh Babu, who runs a private firm that deals in paints in the Madhavaram area of Chennai, had issued an advertisement seeking candidates for the post of personnel secretary at his firm. A woman had appeared for the interview on April 22.

During the interview, Babu had allegedly passed sleazy comments at the woman’s looks. Further, the police said Babu had informed the woman that if she gets selected, she will have to accompany him when he travels for outstation work thrice a month and there will be circumstances where she would be sharing the room with him.

The firm owner then allegedly tried to give Rs 1,000 to the candidate to buy some clothes. The woman refused to take the money and subsequently, registered a complaint with the police. The officials arrested Babu, a resident of Kolathur on Wednesday. He was later remanded to judicial custody.