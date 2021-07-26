Man arrested in Tamil Nadu for duping 18 people with job promises

The accused, Aravindhan, has been remanded to judicial custody till July 25. (Representational Image )

The cybercrime wing of Thiruvallur District Police in Tamil Nadu has arrested a man accused of cheating 18 people by taking money from them and promising them jobs in return in the police department and at a private company.

According to the police, one Parthasarathy (21), a resident of Nadukuthurai village in Thirunindravur, had reportedly appeared in a written exam for the post of Gr-II police constable held last year. Though Parthasarathy failed to qualify, he then transferred a total of Rs 4,67,207 to Aravindhan (25), who had identified himself as a police officer and promised to get his job confirmed in return for money. The accused had even issued a fake appointment letter to Parthasarathy after the money was transferred.

After realising that he was conned, Parthasarathy had approached the Thiruvallur district SP, and shared with cops the fake appointment letter and other details through WhatsApp.

The SP ordered a probe into the incident, after which a team of officials under Lilly, the Inspector of Police, Cybercrime Wing, and SI Manoj Prabhakar swung into action. Aravindhan was ultimately arrested and a mobile phone, two sim cards and many incriminating documents were seized from him, police said.

On investigation, it was found that Aravindhan had applied for the post of a Home Guard in 2020 and had been visiting the district head office regularly. During this period, he had struck up an acquaintance with the police officers.

Thereafter, Aravindhan allegedly cheated 18 aspirants by taking money from them and promising to provide them jobs in return.

Cops are also investigating the role of staffers working at the district police officers in connection with the incident.

The Thiruvallur SP has advised the job aspirants not to try to adopt fraudulent means and not fall for scams that promise jobs in return for money.