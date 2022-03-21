scorecardresearch
Monday, March 21, 2022
Chennai: 22-year-old arrested for snatching gold chain

Cops said that Muhammed Faisal, a resident of Mannadi, had on March 17 snatched away a gold chain from a woman while she was walking along a road near Kondithope in Chennai.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
Updated: March 21, 2022 3:39:14 pm
ChennaiThe accused was later remanded in custody.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Chennai Police for allegedly snatching away a gold chain from a woman.

Cops said that Muhammed Faisal, a resident of Mannadi, had on March 17 snatched away a gold chain from a woman identified as Rathandevi while she was walking along a road near Kondithope in Chennai. After snatching away the gold chain, Faisal reportedly fled from the spot on his two-wheeler.

According to reports, Faisal is an engineering graduate who had participated in and won several body-building championships.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, cops formed a special team and reached the spot to conduct a probe. After analysing the CCTV footage and other evidence, the cops tracked down the registration number of the two-wheeler and nabbed Faisal.  The police seized the chain worth one and a half sovereign of gold and the two-wheeler from the accused.

Cops said that Faisal already had another chain-snatching case lodged against him at the Korattur police station. The accused was later remanded in custody.

