Chennai man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ daughter’s classmate

After the inquiry, the police arrested the accused under the POSCO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Chennai on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl who is a classmate of his daughter.

The police said the girl studying class VI had been visiting the man’s house for tuition and also to spend time with his daughter, her classmate.

A week ago, the girl had come home crying from the tuition class with bleeding injuries on her private parts. The parents had then taken her to a private hospital where sexual assault was confirmed. The parents had been hesitant to lodge a complaint, but based on the insistence from the doctors who informed the authorities of the child helpline about the incident, they lodged a complaint and a case was registered.

After the inquiry, the police arrested the accused under the POSCO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.