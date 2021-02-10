scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Chennai man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ daughter’s classmate

The police said the girl studying class VI had been visiting the man’s house for tuition and also to spend time with his daughter, her classmate. 

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | February 10, 2021 12:56:00 pm
After the inquiry, the police arrested the accused under the POSCO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Chennai on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl who is a classmate of his daughter.

A week ago, the girl had come home crying from the tuition class with bleeding injuries on her private parts. The parents had then taken her to a private hospital where sexual assault was confirmed. The parents had been hesitant to lodge a complaint, but based on the insistence from the doctors who informed the authorities of the child helpline about the incident, they lodged a complaint and a case was registered.

