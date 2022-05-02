scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

Chennai: Man arrested for ‘marrying’, ‘abusing’ minor girl

According to the police, the accused identified as K Kaviyarasan, a resident of Kolathur, had developed a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
May 2, 2022 9:24:20 pm
The police said that Kaviyarasan married the minor girl and had been living with her since December 2021, after which the girl became pregnant.

The police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly marrying and sexually abusing a minor girl in Chennai. The police booked him under the Prohibition Of Child Marriage Act and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the accused identified as K Kaviyarasan, a resident of Kolathur, had developed a relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The police added that Kaviyarasan married the minor girl and had been living with her since December 2021, after which the girl became pregnant.

More from Chennai

Police sources said Kaviyarasan had apparently quit his job. When the girl asked him to find a job to manage household expenses, he reportedly scolded and physically abused her. Following this, the minor girl returned to her parents’ house. The family of the girl then contacted the Child Welfare Committee and through it a complaint was registered at the Tirumangalam All Women Police Station. A special team was formed to nab the accused who went absconding.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 2, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 2, 2022: What you need to read today
Eid in Hauz Rani: One roof, many cultures and customsPremium
Eid in Hauz Rani: One roof, many cultures and customs
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Advertisement

May 02: Latest News

Advertisement