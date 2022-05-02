Chennai: Man arrested for ‘marrying’, ‘abusing’ minor girl

The police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly marrying and sexually abusing a minor girl in Chennai. The police booked him under the Prohibition Of Child Marriage Act and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the accused identified as K Kaviyarasan, a resident of Kolathur, had developed a relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The police added that Kaviyarasan married the minor girl and had been living with her since December 2021, after which the girl became pregnant.

Police sources said Kaviyarasan had apparently quit his job. When the girl asked him to find a job to manage household expenses, he reportedly scolded and physically abused her. Following this, the minor girl returned to her parents’ house. The family of the girl then contacted the Child Welfare Committee and through it a complaint was registered at the Tirumangalam All Women Police Station. A special team was formed to nab the accused who went absconding.