Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Chennai: Man absconding for eight years in double-murder case nabbed

The accused Rajiv killed his wife Gunasundari and her seven-year-old son in 2014, said the police.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
May 25, 2022 1:27:54 pm
The accused, Rajiv alias David, a native of Sullurpet in Andhra Pradesh, was staying at VOC Nagar in New Washermenpet, said the police.

The Chennai police on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old construction worker who had been absconding for eight years after allegedly killing his pregnant wife and her seven-year-old son. The accused, Rajiv alias David, a native of Sullurpet in Andhra Pradesh, was staying at VOC Nagar in New Washermenpet, said the police.

According to the police, Rajiv developed an affair with the victim M Gunasundari and moved in with her in 2014. Once an argument broke out between Rajiv and Gunasundari and he stabbed the pregnant woman and her son and fled the spot, said the police. Rajiv attacked Gunasundari’s mother also when she tried to intervene, the police added.

Based on the complaint of Gunasundari’s brother, the New Washermanpet police registered a case in 2014 and launched a hunt to nab Rajiv. The police circulated his photograph in WhatsApp groups of construction workers and carried out enquiry in areas which he might have visited.

Recently, the police received a tip-off about the whereabouts of Rajiv and arrested him from near Sathyavedu village. The police said that Rajiv was previously married to another woman.

