Chennai: Security beefed up around Madras University; two detained students released

Security was heightened around Madras University Wednesday as at least 60 students continued their protest against the citizenship act. Police personnel, who had entered the campus last night, stopped several students who reached the Marina campus this morning to join the protest. Journalists were stopped at the gate as well.

Meanwhile, two students, Karthikeyan and Subbaiah, who were taken into custody last evening were released around midnight after several political parties, including the opposition DMK, threatened to join the agitation if they were not released.

The two students were held for allegedly provoking students from other campuses to join the protest. The arrests had sparked fresh protests at the Chepauk campus of Madras University, with students demanding their release and the withdrawal of CAA.

Around 60 students began a protest at the Chepauk campus at 11 am Tuesday. Despite appeals from the Registrar, Vice-Chancellor, and senior police personnel to withdraw the protest, it continued overnight.

Students, who sat near the main entrance of the sprawling campus, which is just opposite the famous Marina beach, raised slogans against the Centre, the BJP, the RSS and its student body, the ABVP.

The varsity has declared holidays till January 2.

Madras University is among the several colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherrythat staged protests condemning the brutality of the Delhi Police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

