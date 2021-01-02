Chennai luxury hotel turns Covid hotspot, 85 test positive

The Greater Chennai Corporation officials confirmed that they will conduct saturation testing in all the luxury hotels. (Representational Image)

As many as 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy near Chennai, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past fortnight. “One staff member tested positive on December 15. A total of 609 samples have been collected till now and 85 of that found to be positive. The Chennai Corporation has advised saturation testing of all the residents of the hotel,” State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation officials confirmed that they will conduct saturation testing in all the luxury hotels. The hotels across the city have been instructed to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government.

This is the second such cluster in the city after IIT Madras where around 200 students had tested positive for Covid-19 last December.

In a statement through email, the ITC Grand Chola said the majority of their associates have no contact with the other associates and guests as they are working from home.

“The health and safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance. The property has been practicing the necessary SOPs laid down by the authorities, along with its own accredited stringent sanitisation and hygiene protocol. From social distancing at public areas to rigorous kitchen hygiene, and regular health checks of associates, all safety and preventive measures are being meticulously followed.

“Every member of the team is trained and sensitized on following the prescribed prevention of Covid -19 protocol, in interest of their safety and that of guests. While the GCC has classified some associates as asymptomatic and mild, the majority of our associates are working from home and have been absent from the property and so have no contact with other associates and guests,” the statement read.