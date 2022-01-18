Chennai: Lorry cleaner asphyxiated while cleaning septic tank

A 29-year-old lorry cleaner asphyxiated while cleaning a septic tank at a house at Injambakkam in Chennai on January 16.

The house owner Rajan called Anbumani, who owns a sewage suction truck, asking for personnel to clean the septic tank.

According to the Neelankarai police, Muthukumar (32) and Dravida Kathiravan (29) reached the spot and began the work.

“After pumping out the sewage, there were some residues left it seems. The house owner Rajan had asked the duo if they could clean that as well. Both of them had agreed to do that and had asked Rs 3,500 extra charge for that. First, Kathiravan got into the tank. After about 10 minutes, he fainted. Kumar then went in to rescue his colleague and he also became unconscious. Subsequently, the watchman and neighbours informed the fire and rescue department. They brought the duo out and rushed them to a nearby hospital. The doctor declared Kathiravan dead on arrival. Kumar is currently under treatment,” an official attached to the police station said.

The police sent Kathiravan’s body to Royapettah for postmortem. A case has been registered under sections of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and 304 A, 337 and other relevant sections of the IPC against house owner Rajan and lorry owner Anbumani.