Chennai: 2 days after going missing, cops rescue ‘Lockdown’ from bus stand

An 18-month-old child named Lockdown went missing Monday and after a search operation was launched, the city police found him at the bus stand. The child was the fourth kid of an Odisha couple — Rohit and Punitha — who work at a construction site in Ambattur.

According to Ambattur inspector Ramasamy, the couple was engaged in construction work of a building and were staying at a temporary shelter near the construction site alongside several other workers.

Their child, Lockdown, who was playing near the site Monday afternoon, had gone missing. The couple searched the area and after finding no success, they registered a complaint at the police station.

After checking lakes and other vulnerable areas, the police intensified the operation by looking into CCTV footage around railway stations, parks and also monitoring the suspicious movement of people.

Wednesday, the child was rescued. According to the Koyembedu police, the child was rescued from the bus stand and they intimated the Ambattur police. The child was later handed over to the couple.