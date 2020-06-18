Chennai Lockdown: All you need to know on e-passes, travel restrictions

On July 21 and July 28, there will be a complete lockdown without any relaxation. (PTI) On July 21 and July 28, there will be a complete lockdown without any relaxation. (PTI)

With the 12-day lockdown set to begin in Chennai from tomorrow, the Greater Chennai Police issued a series of instructions for the city residents to follow during the period.

Barring hospitals, labs, ambulances, pharmacies, and funeral hearses, there are restrictions on other activities. Auto rickshaws, taxi cabs will not be allowed to run in the city except in case of emergency.

People are allowed to buy vegetables, groceries, and other essential items only from shops that are within a two-kilometer range from their residence. Shops will be allowed to function from 6 am till 2 pm.

Hotels are permitted to provide takeaway services from 6 am to 8 pm. The hotel staff are required to carry valid ID proof. Milk vans, tanker lorries transporting drinking water and other vehicles transporting necessary items are allowed to move in the city. Drivers and others need to have valid ID proofs and passes.

Those taking flights and trains from Chennai should produce their travel tickets to police when stopped.

NGOs and other organisations that provide services to old-age homes, differently abled people and orphanages are required to get passes from tnepass.tnega.org.

On July 21 and July 28, there will be a complete lockdown without any relaxation. Apart from hospitals, milk supply vans, ambulance, pharmacies, funeral hearses, no other activities will be permitted.

The police have warned that those who violate the lockdown will be booked under CrPc 144 and their vehicles will be seized. Similarly, strict action will be initiated against those who possess fake vehicle passes.

Face masks are mandatory and the public are instructed to follow social distancing norms. The Greater Chennai Police are also running helplines for the public during the lockdown period; you can contact them at: 044-23452330/ 044-23452362 or 90031-30103.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd