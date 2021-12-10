Chennai News Live: 13 passengers who arrived from overseas test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Thirteen passengers who have arrived in Tamil Nadu from ‘at risk’ and ‘non-risk’ countries have tested Covid-19 positive and their RT-PCR samples have been sent to Bengaluru for genomic sequencing analysis, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.
Subramanian also confirmed that 10 students of Anna University college in Chennai have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the minister, one student at the Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) campus tested positive on Wednesday, following which the health department conducted RT-PCR tests for 300 students on the campus.
In other news, Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram on Thursday produced in the Madras High Court the report of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), constituted to probe the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a suspended DGP.
Group captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed, was on Thursday moved from a Wellington hospital to a military hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. He was taken by road to Sulur Air Force Base from Wellington in an ambulance and airlifted to Bengaluru. Rescue personnel engaged in the operation soon after the crash said Singh was rescued from the crash site along with Rawat.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday confirmed that ten students of an Anna University college in Chennai have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the minister, one student at the Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) campus tested positive on Wednesday, following which the health department conducted RT-PCR tests for 300 students on the campus.
The results on Thursday confirmed that nine more were infected with the virus. All of them are undergoing treatment at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy.
“All of them are asymptomatic, they are doing well. Based on the directions of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, we are carrying out tests for all the 763 students on the campus,” he said.
The Greater Chennai Corporation released the list of compactor lorries (garbage lorries) and a schedule to ensure effective conservancy work in the city. In a statement, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that the civic body, along with the private firms, has deployed close to 14,216 compactor bins (garbage bins) to collect garbage from houses and 261 compactor lorries to remove garbage from those bins.
The bodies of those who died in the chopper crash were brought to the Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington on Thursday.
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday voiced concern against the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003 and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to withdraw an amendment bill in this connection.
Chief Minister M K Stalin said the proposed amendments will have “far-reaching” implications for state DISCOMs and argued certain provisions will allow “unbridled access” to the private players in select areas.
An elderly fish seller woman was allegedly forced to deboard a bus by its conductor due to fish odour in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district.
Condemning the act, Chief Minister MK Stalin Stalin tweeted that he was shocked by the incident. He said that at a time when the conductors are efficiently implementing free bus travel for women, this act of the conductor is condemnable. He said people should think and act with a mindset that everyone is equal.
Hours after a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed Wednesday in Nanjappa Chathiram in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, eyewitnesses of the incident recounted how an otherwise normal day turned tragic in no time.
Vennila, a local Anganwadi worker, said she was serving meals to the children at the centre like other days when the incident took place. “It was around 12 and I was serving meals to the children. The sound of the chopper, when it flew above the Anganwadi centre, enthused the kids, but in no time, there was a loud noise and none of us thought it would turn into a deadly accident.”
Squarely blaming the government officials concerned for the present state of floods and inundations in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Wednesday castigated them for their lethargic attitude in allowing encroachments on water bodies, waterways and channels. The government officials concerned can never be pardoned.
“What for are they paid? For sitting (idly) in their rooms? Enough is enough. The officers must face the consequences. No more leniency can be shown,” the First Bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu said when the batch of PIL petitions seeking removal of encroachments came up for further hearing on Wednesday.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram: KRISHNA NAGAR Angeneyar Koil Street, Kalamegam Street, Agathiyar Street, Nalvar street, Mohan Street, Bharathwajar Street, Kambar street, Porur Street, Manimegalai Street, Chakkarawarthi Street, Karpagavinayagar Street KOVILAMBAKKAM Shoba, 200 ft Radial road, Krishna Nagar, Manimegalai Nagar, Kakithapuram PAMMAL Anna Salai, MGR road, Adam Street, Nagalkeni and above surrounding areas.
Sholinganalur: SEMMENCHERRY Magestic Residency, Part of OMR, Jawahar nagar, Ezhil muga nagar, Palathotta salai.
Ponneri: ThervoyKandigai, Karadiputhur, G.R Kandigai, Kannankottai, Chinnapuliyur and Periyapuliyur and above surrounding areas.
