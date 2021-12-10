scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Chennai News Live: 13 passengers who arrived from overseas test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Covid-19 Cases Today Live, Chennai Travel Guidelines 10 December: Subramanian said 9,012 people have so far arrived from 'at risk' countries of which 11 have tested Covid-19 positive while 33,112 people arrived from 'non-risk' countries, of which two have tested positive.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: December 10, 2021 9:54:56 am
The minister for health and family welfare said 9,012 people have so far arrived from ‘at risk’ countries of which 11 have tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Thirteen passengers who have arrived in Tamil Nadu from ‘at risk’ and ‘non-risk’ countries have tested Covid-19 positive and their RT-PCR samples have been sent to Bengaluru for genomic sequencing analysis, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. 

The Minister for Health and Family Welfare said 9,012 people have so far arrived from ‘at risk’ countries, of which 11 have tested Covid-19 positive, while 33,112 people arrived from ‘non-risk’ countries, of which two have tested positive.

Subramanian also confirmed that 10 students of Anna University college in Chennai have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the minister, one student at the Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) campus tested positive on Wednesday, following which the health department conducted RT-PCR tests for 300 students on the campus.

More from Chennai

In other news, Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram on Thursday produced in the Madras High Court the report of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), constituted to probe the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a suspended DGP.

Live Blog

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case Today News: 13 passengers who arrived from overseas test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu; 10 students of Anna University college test positive; bicycle patrolling returns to parts of Chennai to prevent crimes, reach out to public.

09:54 (IST)10 Dec 2021
13 passengers who arrived from overseas test Covid positive: TN health minister

Thirteen passengers who arrived from ‘at risk’ and ‘non-risk’ countries to Tamil Nadu till date have tested Covid-19 positive and their RTPCR Samples have been sent to Bengaluru for genomic sequencing analysis, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. The minister for health and family welfare said 9,012 people have so far arrived from ‘at risk’ countries of which 11 have tested Covid-19 positive while 33,112 people arrived from ‘non-risk’ countries, of which two have tested positive.

09:37 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Hundreds pay floral tributes to Gen Rawat and 12 others; lone survivor flown to Bengaluru military hospital

Group captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed, was on Thursday moved from a Wellington hospital to a military hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. He was taken by road to Sulur Air Force Base from Wellington in an ambulance and airlifted to Bengaluru. Rescue personnel engaged in the operation soon after the crash said Singh was rescued from the crash site along with Rawat. 

09:11 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed. As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tondiarpet: Minjur Town, Theradi Street, BDO Office, R-R Palayam Ariyanvoyal, Pudhupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Athipattu, Pallipuram, Karayanmedu and above surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Perumbakkam Main Road, Krishnaveni Nagar, Babu Nagar 3 rd Street, Vimala Nagar, Siivagami Nagar, Ishwarya Garden and above surrounding areas.

Poonamallee North: Kaduvetty, Veeraragavapuram, Avadi main road, Arunachalam nagar, Mettupalayam, Kannapalayam and Ayilcheri.

09:04 (IST)10 Dec 2021
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

14:16 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Tamil Nadu: 10 students of Anna University college test positive for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday confirmed that ten students of an Anna University college in Chennai have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the minister, one student at the Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) campus tested positive on Wednesday, following which the health department conducted RT-PCR tests for 300 students on the campus. 

The results on Thursday confirmed that nine more were infected with the virus. All of them are undergoing treatment at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy.

“All of them are asymptomatic, they are doing well. Based on the directions of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, we are carrying out tests for all the 763 students on the campus,” he said. 

13:00 (IST)09 Dec 2021
GCC releases list of garbage lorries, operation schedule to ensure effective conservancy work in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation released the list of compactor lorries (garbage lorries) and a schedule to ensure effective conservancy work in the city. In a statement, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that the civic body, along with the private firms, has deployed close to 14,216 compactor bins (garbage bins) to collect garbage from houses and 261 compactor lorries to remove garbage from those bins.

12:16 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Bodies of those who died in chopper crash brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Wellington Military Hospital

The bodies of those who died in the chopper crash were brought to the Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington on Thursday. 

11:51 (IST)09 Dec 2021
IAF chopper crash: TNCC leader KS Alagiri cancels Sonia Gandhi's birthday celebrations in TN
 
11:28 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Tamil Nadu CM voices concern against Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday voiced concern against the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003 and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to withdraw an amendment bill in this connection.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the proposed amendments will have “far-reaching” implications for state DISCOMs and argued certain provisions will allow “unbridled access” to the private players in select areas.

11:07 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Tamil Nadu: Elderly woman forced to get off bus due to fish odour, CM MK Stalin condemns act

An elderly fish seller woman was allegedly forced to deboard a bus by its conductor due to fish odour in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district.

Condemning the act, Chief Minister MK Stalin Stalin tweeted that he was shocked by the incident. He said that at a time when the conductors are efficiently implementing free bus travel for women, this act of the conductor is condemnable. He said people should think and act with a mindset that everyone is equal.

10:48 (IST)09 Dec 2021
‘After the 4 who were rescued alive, there was no sign of life’: Eyewitnesses recount Coonoor chopper crash

Hours after a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed Wednesday in Nanjappa Chathiram in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, eyewitnesses of the incident recounted how an otherwise normal day turned tragic in no time.

Vennila, a local Anganwadi worker, said she was serving meals to the children at the centre like other days when the incident took place. “It was around 12 and I was serving meals to the children. The sound of the chopper, when it flew above the Anganwadi centre, enthused the kids, but in no time, there was a loud noise and none of us thought it would turn into a deadly accident.”

10:31 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Madras HC castigates govt officials over encroachments on water bodies

Squarely blaming the government officials concerned for the present state of floods and inundations in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Wednesday castigated them for their lethargic attitude in allowing encroachments on water bodies, waterways and channels. The government officials concerned can never be pardoned.

“What for are they paid? For sitting (idly) in their rooms? Enough is enough. The officers must face the consequences. No more leniency can be shown,” the First Bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu said when the batch of PIL petitions seeking removal of encroachments came up for further hearing on Wednesday. 

10:12 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: KRISHNA NAGAR Angeneyar Koil Street, Kalamegam Street, Agathiyar Street, Nalvar street, Mohan Street, Bharathwajar Street, Kambar street, Porur Street, Manimegalai Street, Chakkarawarthi Street, Karpagavinayagar Street KOVILAMBAKKAM Shoba, 200 ft Radial road, Krishna Nagar, Manimegalai Nagar, Kakithapuram PAMMAL Anna Salai, MGR road, Adam Street, Nagalkeni and above surrounding areas.

Sholinganalur: SEMMENCHERRY Magestic Residency, Part of OMR, Jawahar nagar, Ezhil muga nagar, Palathotta salai.

Ponneri: ThervoyKandigai, Karadiputhur, G.R Kandigai, Kannankottai, Chinnapuliyur and Periyapuliyur and above surrounding areas.

10:09 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Kanyakumari: People wait to a board a bus during heavy rainfall, in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates:

Group captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed, was on Thursday moved from a Wellington hospital to a military hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. He was taken by road to Sulur Air Force Base from Wellington in an ambulance and airlifted to Bengaluru. Rescue personnel engaged in the operation soon after the crash said Singh was rescued from the crash site along with Rawat.

READ | Hundreds pay floral tributes to Gen Rawat and 12 others; lone survivor flown to Bengaluru military hospital

Greater Chennai Police Wednesday revived bicycle patrolling in several areas to provide the public easy and approachable access to the police and prevent crimes. Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal instructed officers to carry out regular bicycle patrolling in their jurisdictions to maintain a good rapport with the public. Wednesday, 12 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) began the initiative alongside other officers.

READ | Bicycle patrolling returns to parts of Chennai to prevent crimes, reach out to public

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has reaffirmed that board exams will be conducted for class 10 and 12 students in the state. He said as per norms, before the board exams, the first revision exams will be conducted in January and the second revision exams in March.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event in Chennai, Anbil said a decision on conducting the board exams in April or May will be taken depending on the Covid-19 situation and on the progress of the syllabus in schools.

READ | Board exams will be conducted in Tamil Nadu, reaffirms school education minister

