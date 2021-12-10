Chennai News Live: 13 passengers who arrived from overseas test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

The minister for health and family welfare said 9,012 people have so far arrived from ‘at risk’ countries of which 11 have tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Thirteen passengers who have arrived in Tamil Nadu from ‘at risk’ and ‘non-risk’ countries have tested Covid-19 positive and their RT-PCR samples have been sent to Bengaluru for genomic sequencing analysis, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

The Minister for Health and Family Welfare said 9,012 people have so far arrived from ‘at risk’ countries, of which 11 have tested Covid-19 positive, while 33,112 people arrived from ‘non-risk’ countries, of which two have tested positive.

Subramanian also confirmed that 10 students of Anna University college in Chennai have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the minister, one student at the Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) campus tested positive on Wednesday, following which the health department conducted RT-PCR tests for 300 students on the campus.

In other news, Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram on Thursday produced in the Madras High Court the report of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), constituted to probe the alleged sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer by a suspended DGP.