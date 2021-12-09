Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports 703 new Covid-19 cases; RT-PCR test sampling breaches 5.50 crore

Chennai: A health worker inside an Isolation Ward for COVID-19 to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant, at Omandhurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News:Tamil Nadu recorded 703 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,32,648, while the death toll rose to 36,560 with 11 more deaths, the health department said. Recoveries outnumbered new infections, with 728 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,88,142. There are 7,946 active cases in the state, a medical bulletin stated.

A total of 1,01,766 samples were tested in on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,50,87,387.

In other news, hours after a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed in Nanjappa Chathiram in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Wednesday, eyewitnesses recounted how an otherwise normal day turned tragic in no time.

Meanwhile, squarely blaming government officials concerned for the present state of floods and inundations in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court Wednesday castigated them for their lethargic attitude in allowing encroachments on water bodies, waterways and channels.