Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports 703 new Covid-19 cases; RT-PCR test sampling breaches 5.50 crore

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News:Tamil Nadu recorded 703 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,32,648, while the death toll rose to 36,560 with 11 more deaths, the health department said. Recoveries outnumbered new infections, with 728 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,88,142. There are 7,946 active cases in the state, a medical bulletin stated.
A total of 1,01,766 samples were tested in on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,50,87,387.
In other news, hours after a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed in Nanjappa Chathiram in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Wednesday, eyewitnesses recounted how an otherwise normal day turned tragic in no time.
Meanwhile, squarely blaming government officials concerned for the present state of floods and inundations in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court Wednesday castigated them for their lethargic attitude in allowing encroachments on water bodies, waterways and channels.
An elderly fish seller woman was allegedly forced to deboard a bus by its conductor due to fish odour in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district.
Condemning the act, Chief Minister MK Stalin Stalin tweeted that he was shocked by the incident. He said that at a time when the conductors are efficiently implementing free bus travel for women, this act of the conductor is condemnable. He said people should think and act with a mindset that everyone is equal.
Hours after a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed Wednesday in Nanjappa Chathiram in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, eyewitnesses of the incident recounted how an otherwise normal day turned tragic in no time.
Vennila, a local Anganwadi worker, said she was serving meals to the children at the centre like other days when the incident took place. “It was around 12 and I was serving meals to the children. The sound of the chopper, when it flew above the Anganwadi centre, enthused the kids, but in no time, there was a loud noise and none of us thought it would turn into a deadly accident.”
Squarely blaming the government officials concerned for the present state of floods and inundations in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Wednesday castigated them for their lethargic attitude in allowing encroachments on water bodies, waterways and channels. The government officials concerned can never be pardoned.
“What for are they paid? For sitting (idly) in their rooms? Enough is enough. The officers must face the consequences. No more leniency can be shown,” the First Bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu said when the batch of PIL petitions seeking removal of encroachments came up for further hearing on Wednesday.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram: KRISHNA NAGAR Angeneyar Koil Street, Kalamegam Street, Agathiyar Street, Nalvar street, Mohan Street, Bharathwajar Street, Kambar street, Porur Street, Manimegalai Street, Chakkarawarthi Street, Karpagavinayagar Street KOVILAMBAKKAM Shoba, 200 ft Radial road, Krishna Nagar, Manimegalai Nagar, Kakithapuram PAMMAL Anna Salai, MGR road, Adam Street, Nagalkeni and above surrounding areas.
Sholinganalur: SEMMENCHERRY Magestic Residency, Part of OMR, Jawahar nagar, Ezhil muga nagar, Palathotta salai.
Ponneri: ThervoyKandigai, Karadiputhur, G.R Kandigai, Kannankottai, Chinnapuliyur and Periyapuliyur and above surrounding areas.
