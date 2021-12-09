scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Chennai News Live: Tamil Nadu reports 703 new Covid-19 cases; RT-PCR test sampling breaches 5.50 crore

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Covid-19 Cases Today Live, Chennai Travel Guidelines 9 December: A total of 1,01,766 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,50,87,387.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: December 9, 2021 11:07:12 am
Chennai Weather Today Live Update, News Chennai LiveChennai: A health worker inside an Isolation Ward for COVID-19 to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant, at Omandhurar Government Medical College Hospital, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News:Tamil Nadu recorded 703 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 27,32,648, while the death toll rose to 36,560 with 11 more deaths, the health department said. Recoveries outnumbered new infections, with 728 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,88,142. There are 7,946 active cases in the state, a medical bulletin stated.

A total of 1,01,766 samples were tested in on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,50,87,387.

In other news, hours after a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed in Nanjappa Chathiram in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Wednesday, eyewitnesses recounted how an otherwise normal day turned tragic in no time.

Meanwhile, squarely blaming government officials concerned for the present state of floods and inundations in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court Wednesday castigated them for their lethargic attitude in allowing encroachments on water bodies, waterways and channels.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case Today News: Tamil Nadu reports 703 new Covid-19 cases; tests of RT-PCR sampling breaches 5.50 crore; eyewitnesses recount Army chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat; CM Stalin in Coonoor; follow latest news and updates here

11:07 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Tamil Nadu: Elderly woman forced to get off bus due to fish odour, CM MK Stalin condemns act

An elderly fish seller woman was allegedly forced to deboard a bus by its conductor due to fish odour in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district.

Condemning the act, Chief Minister MK Stalin Stalin tweeted that he was shocked by the incident. He said that at a time when the conductors are efficiently implementing free bus travel for women, this act of the conductor is condemnable. He said people should think and act with a mindset that everyone is equal.

10:48 (IST)09 Dec 2021
‘After the 4 who were rescued alive, there was no sign of life’: Eyewitnesses recount Coonoor chopper crash

Hours after a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed Wednesday in Nanjappa Chathiram in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, eyewitnesses of the incident recounted how an otherwise normal day turned tragic in no time.

Vennila, a local Anganwadi worker, said she was serving meals to the children at the centre like other days when the incident took place. “It was around 12 and I was serving meals to the children. The sound of the chopper, when it flew above the Anganwadi centre, enthused the kids, but in no time, there was a loud noise and none of us thought it would turn into a deadly accident.”

10:31 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Madras HC castigates govt officials over encroachments on water bodies

Squarely blaming the government officials concerned for the present state of floods and inundations in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Wednesday castigated them for their lethargic attitude in allowing encroachments on water bodies, waterways and channels. The government officials concerned can never be pardoned.

“What for are they paid? For sitting (idly) in their rooms? Enough is enough. The officers must face the consequences. No more leniency can be shown,” the First Bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu said when the batch of PIL petitions seeking removal of encroachments came up for further hearing on Wednesday. 

10:12 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: KRISHNA NAGAR Angeneyar Koil Street, Kalamegam Street, Agathiyar Street, Nalvar street, Mohan Street, Bharathwajar Street, Kambar street, Porur Street, Manimegalai Street, Chakkarawarthi Street, Karpagavinayagar Street KOVILAMBAKKAM Shoba, 200 ft Radial road, Krishna Nagar, Manimegalai Nagar, Kakithapuram PAMMAL Anna Salai, MGR road, Adam Street, Nagalkeni and above surrounding areas.

Sholinganalur: SEMMENCHERRY Magestic Residency, Part of OMR, Jawahar nagar, Ezhil muga nagar, Palathotta salai.

Ponneri: ThervoyKandigai, Karadiputhur, G.R Kandigai, Kannankottai, Chinnapuliyur and Periyapuliyur and above surrounding areas.

10:09 (IST)09 Dec 2021
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Coonoor: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during his visit to meet army officials, after CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, in Coonoor, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

An elderly fish seller woman was allegedly forced to deboard a bus by its conductor due to fish odour in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district. Condemning the act, Chief Minister MK Stalin Stalin tweeted that he was shocked by the incident. He said that at a time when the conductors are efficiently implementing free bus travel for women, this act of the conductor is condemnable. He said people should think and act with a mindset that everyone is equal. Selvam (65), an elderly woman who hails from Vaniyakudi hamlet near Kanyakumari, had been selling fish for a living. On Monday, after selling fish, she reached the Kolachel bus stand and boarded a bus to get back to her hometown as usual. The conductor of the bus allegedly asked her to get down as she was smelling fish.

The chopper carrying Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff of India, crashed near the upper Coonoor region at around 12.20pm. Top sources in Tamil Nadu police and the Indian military facility at Coonoor said four survivors were shifted to Coonoor military hospital. “All of them had burn injuries. The first batch of six senior doctors from Coimbatore general hospital have reached Coonoor hospital,” said an army source.

In a relief for international passengers, the Chennai International Airport has slashed the rates of Rapid PCR tests from Rs 3,400 to Rs 2,900, and RT-PCR tests from Rs 700 to Rs 600. The decision, which comes into effect immediately, was taken days after the Centre and the state released fresh guidelines making it mandatory for international passengers arriving from at-risk countries to test for Covid-19 at the airport. Passengers making up 2 per cent of the total arrivals from non-at-risk countries will also be tested.

