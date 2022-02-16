Chennai Live News: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to inaugurate Chennai Book Fair today; city reports 303 fresh Covid-19 cases

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: February 16, 2022 9:15:06 am
The 19-day event will begin with the chief minister presenting the ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi Porkizhi Virudhugal’ literary award along with other BAPASI awards to eminent writers and Tamil scholars. (Express)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 45th edition of the Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) today. The 19-day event will begin with the chief minister presenting the ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi Porkizhi Virudhugal’ literary award along with other BAPASI awards to eminent writers and Tamil scholars.

Meanwhile, new cases of Covid-19 continue to decline in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, a total of 1,325 fresh cases were recorded, taking the overall tally to 34,39,221. With 14 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 37,496. In Chennai, 303 fresh cases were registered. Also, the main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to pay special attention to the Mullaiperiyar issue to establish Tamil Nadu’s rights and prevent inspections by Kerala without the state’s permission. Also, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department Tuesday suspended the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Tiruvannamalai, S Arul Selvam, after the question papers of the revision tests for Classes X and XII got leaked on social media recently.

09:14 (IST)16 Feb 2022
😷 Tamil Nadu records 1,325 new Covid-19 cases

New cases of Covid-19 continue to decline in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, a total of 1,325 fresh cases were recorded, taking the overall tally to 34,39,221. With 14 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 37,496. A total of 85,969 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With 5,894 people having been discharged, the active cases stood at 31,368.

08:55 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to inaugurate Chennai Book Fair today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 45th edition of the Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) today. The 19-day event will begin with the chief minister presenting the ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi Porkizhi Virudhugal’ literary award along with other BAPASI awards to eminent writers and Tamil scholars.

08:38 (IST)16 Feb 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu live news updates:

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin greets the people, during a campaign for the party candidates contesting in the local body elections, in Madurai, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday categorically stated it would not direct the Erode district Collector to withdraw his notifications banning movement of motor vehicles on Bannari-Karapallam stretch of Coimbatore-Bengaluru national highway running through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) during the night.

The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy pointed out that it had not passed any order banning the vehicular movement on the stretch. It had only directed the Erode Collector to strictly implement his notifications issued in 2018 and 2019, which was not given effect to, following protest from the members of the public, then.

READ | Madras HC refuses to withdraw order banning movement of vehicles in Tiger Reserve area

In a freak accident on Sunday night, a car at high speed rammed into a supermarket in Anna Nagar in Chennai. CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media.

“S Rajesh (21), a resident of Anna Nagar alongside three of his friends had gone out for dinner on Sunday night. When he was about to take his SUV parked outside a restaurant, a BMW car had gone slightly touching the vehicle. Rajesh had then tried to stop the vehicle but the BMW car had gone past him so he tried to chase the car and at the Blue Star signal, the BMW car took a U-turn and went. Rajesh in his car, (Kia model) instead of pulling a gear pulled the hand brake, and unfortunately, the car lost balance and hit the shop,” the police release said.

READ | Car at high-speed rams into supermarket in Chennai, employee injured

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.