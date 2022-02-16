Chennai Live News: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to inaugurate Chennai Book Fair today; city reports 303 fresh Covid-19 cases

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 45th edition of the Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) today. The 19-day event will begin with the chief minister presenting the ‘Kalaignar Karunanidhi Porkizhi Virudhugal’ literary award along with other BAPASI awards to eminent writers and Tamil scholars.
Meanwhile, new cases of Covid-19 continue to decline in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, a total of 1,325 fresh cases were recorded, taking the overall tally to 34,39,221. With 14 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 37,496. In Chennai, 303 fresh cases were registered. Also, the main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to pay special attention to the Mullaiperiyar issue to establish Tamil Nadu’s rights and prevent inspections by Kerala without the state’s permission. Also, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department Tuesday suspended the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Tiruvannamalai, S Arul Selvam, after the question papers of the revision tests for Classes X and XII got leaked on social media recently.
The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) Tuesday said that the campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu urban local body polls will come to an end at 6 pm on February 17 (Thursday). The urban local body polls will take place on February 19 in a single phase. A total of 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. The counting of votes will take place on February 22.
