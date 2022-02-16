Chennai Live News: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to inaugurate Chennai Book Fair today; city reports 303 fresh Covid-19 cases

Chennai, Tamil Nadu live news updates:

DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin greets the people, during a campaign for the party candidates contesting in the local body elections, in Madurai, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday categorically stated it would not direct the Erode district Collector to withdraw his notifications banning movement of motor vehicles on Bannari-Karapallam stretch of Coimbatore-Bengaluru national highway running through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) during the night.

The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy pointed out that it had not passed any order banning the vehicular movement on the stretch. It had only directed the Erode Collector to strictly implement his notifications issued in 2018 and 2019, which was not given effect to, following protest from the members of the public, then.

In a freak accident on Sunday night, a car at high speed rammed into a supermarket in Anna Nagar in Chennai. CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media.

“S Rajesh (21), a resident of Anna Nagar alongside three of his friends had gone out for dinner on Sunday night. When he was about to take his SUV parked outside a restaurant, a BMW car had gone slightly touching the vehicle. Rajesh had then tried to stop the vehicle but the BMW car had gone past him so he tried to chase the car and at the Blue Star signal, the BMW car took a U-turn and went. Rajesh in his car, (Kia model) instead of pulling a gear pulled the hand brake, and unfortunately, the car lost balance and hit the shop,” the police release said.