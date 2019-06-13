Chennai Live News Updates: AIADMK pass 5 resolutions in party meet; NIA arrests 1 in Coimbatorehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-live-news-updates-on-traffic-weather-rains-corporation-movies-politics-and-local-issues-live-5778011/
Chennai Live News Updates: AIADMK pass 5 resolutions in party meet; NIA arrests 1 in Coimbatore
Catch the latest news in Chennai as we bring you live updates on traffic, politics, movie releases and weather forecasts.
Chennai Live News Updates: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) passed five resolutions at the party meet which was held on Wednesday at the ruling party’s head office in Royapettah, Chennai. The resolutions thanked the voters for voting for AIADMK during the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second term in office.
The National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested one person and summoned five other people for questioning which is to be held today after carrying out raids in seven locations at Coimbatore on Wednesday. The raids were conducted after the agency registered a case against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) module yesterday.
Chennai weather for the day
After facing a heat wave for two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted continuing heat wave conditions in Chennai and its neighbouring districts today and on Friday.
While the sky is expected to be partly cloudy, citizens can note that the minimum and maximum temperatures have been predicted to be 31C and 40C.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Meanwhile, the trailer for the upcoming Kollywood film, Ner Konda Paarvai was released by Zee Music Company at 6 pm on Wednesday. The film, which has been directed by H Vinoth stars actors Thala Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles and features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
After actor Radha Ravi joined the AIADMK, singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to Twitter and called out the AIAMK and the DMK for shielding alleged perpetrators. "With Mr. Vairamuthu mollycoddled by the DMK and Mr. Radha Ravi mollycoddled by the AIADMK, the power circles in Tamil Nadu are on a roll. Remember these parties, these names the next time they wax eloquently about women's safety or women's rights." (sic) she tweeted.
