Chennai Live News Updates: AIADMK pass 5 resolutions in party meet; NIA arrests 1 in Coimbatore

Chennai Live News Updates: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) passed five resolutions at the party meet which was held on Wednesday at the ruling party’s head office in Royapettah, Chennai. The resolutions thanked the voters for voting for AIADMK during the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second term in office.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested one person and summoned five other people for questioning which is to be held today after carrying out raids in seven locations at Coimbatore on Wednesday. The raids were conducted after the agency registered a case against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) module yesterday.