Chennai Live News Updates: CMRL to install escalators in stations; Heat wave continues in Chennai and surrounding districts

Chennai Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education, K A Sengottaiyan announced yesterday that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be launching smart cards for government school students across the state on Thursday. The cards, which will be distributed to roughly 70 lakh students will contain a QR code that provides vital information of the students and will help parents keep track of their children.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urged parents and employers in Tamil Nadu to help make the state child labour-free by taking a vow to not employ children for work, in a post which he shared on Twitter yesterday. The CM’s appeal was made ahead of World Day Against Child Labour which is observed on June 12 every year.

