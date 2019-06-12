Chennai Live News Updates: CMRL to install escalators in stations; Heat wave continues in Chennai and surrounding districtshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-live-news-updates-on-traffic-weather-rains-corporation-movies-politics-and-local-issues-live-5776206/
Chennai Live News Updates: CMRL to install escalators in stations; Heat wave continues in Chennai and surrounding districts
Catch the latest news in Chennai as we bring you live updates on traffic, politics, movie releases and weather forecasts.
Chennai Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education, K A Sengottaiyan announced yesterday that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be launching smart cards for government school students across the state on Thursday. The cards, which will be distributed to roughly 70 lakh students will contain a QR code that provides vital information of the students and will help parents keep track of their children.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urged parents and employers in Tamil Nadu to help make the state child labour-free by taking a vow to not employ children for work, in a post which he shared on Twitter yesterday. The CM’s appeal was made ahead of World Day Against Child Labour which is observed on June 12 every year.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Chennai weather, traffic, politics, movies, civic issues and much more through the day.
Traffic police continue crackdown, book 90,000 violators
Less than a week after City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan launched e-challan devices in Chennai, the traffic police have begun taking stringent action against traffic violators in the city. The Anna Nagar police booked around 90,000 people yesterday for violating traffic rules such as jumping a single, taking a wrong U-turn, riding helmetless, riding triples on the road and having defective vehicle number plates.
The police in the city are planning to install cameras having Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software embedded in the cameras and the system across the city soon, in a bid to reduce traffic violations in Chennai.
CMRL to install escalators in select metro stations in Chennai
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will soon install escalators in a few metro stations in the city, to help commuters reach the concourse easily and reduce foot traffic on the pedestrian subways.
Most of the stations have long, winding staircases, which make it difficult for commuters to reach the platform, especially if the platforms are located on the second floor of the station. The CMRL has proposed building escalators at the Saidapet, Nandanam, LIC and Thousand Lights stations and ensure a haslle-free commute for passengers.
Chennai and surrounding districts under heat wave
The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a warning against heat wave to Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Thiruvannamalai and Cuddalore yesterday, after certain places in the city recorded temperatures above 40C yesterday afternoon.
Chennai Corporation Council elections to have 5720 polling booths
Ahead of the local body elections, officials announced yesterday that the city will be receiving 5720 polling booths, after having identified over 80 schools and government buildings to serve as stations, in addition to the existing stations this year.
The new stations are expected to improve the access of residents to the stations, which will be located in all 200 wards of Chennai. The draft for the polling station list can be accessed in every ward office, zonal office, revenue office and the District Election Office in the Ripon Building, near Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station. The Chennai Corporation Council Elections will be held in August.
Awareness programme by NGO against Child Labour today
Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) that works towards the elimination of child labour and protection of child workers and street children from abuse will be carrying out an awareness programme against child labour at Egmore today evening.
The programme, which will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm will focus on the ill effects of child labour and will create awareness on child protection to mark the World Day Against Child Labour which is celebrated on June 12.
AIADMK party meet today
The All India Anna Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will be holding a party meet at their head office in Royapettah today. The meeting is expected to be attended by all AIADMK district secretaries, Members of Parliament (MP), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA), office bearers and spokespersons.
The meet has been called to discuss the issue of single leadership that was raised over the past few days in critisim against the ruling party's dual leadership. Further, AIADMK is expected to discuss the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and devise new strategies for the upcoming local body elections.
Chennai weather for the day
Chennai is in for another day of sun as minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 32C and 40C respectively. While weather forecasts predict the sky to be cloudy, the heat wave in the the city is expecetd to continue for another day.
Ensure that you do not step outdoors between 11 am to 4 pm today or you could suffer a sunstroke. Commuters, make sure that you cover yourselves up well while travelling and remember to keep yourselves hydrated.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
Tamil actor, playwright and scriptwriter Crazy Mohan was laid to rest on Tuesday, with his last rights being conducted at 11:30 am yesterday morning. The actor had died on Monday afternoon after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court temporarily banned the release of the upcoming Kollywood flick, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, starring actress Nayanthara yesterday afternoon, following a patents case that was filed over the name of the film.
