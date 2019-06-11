Chennai Live News Updates: Heat wave in city, Crazy Mohan’s last rites today

Even as the traffic police have initiated a crackdown in the city against traffic violators, the Madras High Court directed all collectors in the state to take stringent action against those collecting illegal toll and parking charges in the State yesterday. The HC asked the collectors to initiate civil and criminal action against the culprits.

In a bid to impose the pillion rider helmet rule in Chennai, automobile manufacturers and dealers have been directed to provide helmets for both the rider and the pillion rider while purchasing a vehicle from the showroom. As per Rule 138 (4) (f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, helmets issued should confirm to the standards that have been prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards.