Chennai Live News Updates: Heat wave in city, Crazy Mohan’s last rites today
Catch the latest news in Chennai as we bring you live updates on traffic, politics, movie releases and weather forecasts.
Even as the traffic police have initiated a crackdown in the city against traffic violators, the Madras High Court directed all collectors in the state to take stringent action against those collecting illegal toll and parking charges in the State yesterday. The HC asked the collectors to initiate civil and criminal action against the culprits.
In a bid to impose the pillion rider helmet rule in Chennai, automobile manufacturers and dealers have been directed to provide helmets for both the rider and the pillion rider while purchasing a vehicle from the showroom. As per Rule 138 (4) (f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, helmets issued should confirm to the standards that have been prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
Crazy Mohan's last rites to be performed
Actor, scriptwriter and theatre artist, Crazy Mohan, who had passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack will be cremated today at the Besant Nagar crematorium at 11:30 am.
Fans can pay their last respects to the late veteran at his Mandaveli residence till 9 am.
Chennai weather for the day
Chennai will experience a heat wave for the next two days, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 30C and 41C respectively.
Chennai had experienced a heat wave yesterday as temperature in the city soared over 41C in few parts of the city.
The Regional Meteorological Centre has advised people to not venture out of the house between 11 am to 4 pm, as it is best to stay indoors during the heatwave to avoid a sunstroke.
Commuters, make sure that you cover yourself well if you have to travel during the day and remember to stay hydrated!
Welcome to the daily live blog
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on traffic, weather, politics, movies, culture and civic issues in the city. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.
It was a bleak day for the cine world as it lost two veterans, Crazy Mohan and Girish Karnad to the grim reaper yesterday.
Veteran Tamil comedian, playwright and scriptwriter, Crazy Mohan (66) breathed his last on May 10 after suffering a heart attack in the afternoon. The actor was a Kalaimamani award recipient, who had begun his career by writing scripts for his brother, Maadhu Balaji's drama troupe after graduating from the College of Engineering in Guindy, Chennai in 1973. Crazy Mohan had penned several scripts for his close friend, Kamal Haasan, the most memorable ones among them being Aboorva Sagodharargal, Thenali, Vasool Raja MBBS, Indian, Avvai Shanmugi and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.
Eminent actor, writer and playwright Girish Karnad, who was a Jnanapith award winner and Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient passed away due to multiple-organ failure at his Bangalore residence on June 10. He was 81. Karnad had written numerous plays in Kannada, with Tughlaq, Yayati, Hayavadana and Nagamandala remaining his masterpieces till date. The Karnataka government declared a holiday and a three-day mourning period as a mark of respect to the legend.
