Chennai Live News: Directorate of Medical Education releases prospectus, City Police Commissioner launches e-challans

Chennai Live News Updates: Commissioner A K Viswanathan launched e-challan devices yesterday.

Chennai Live News Updates: In a bid to curb the violation of traffic by commuters in the city, Chennai Police Commissioner, A K Viswanathan launched 352 e-challan devices to help traffic police personnel book cases, prevent traffic violations and reduce accident rates in the city yesterday afternoon. Further, the police launched an app, GCTP Citizen Service to allow the public to upload complaints and traffic violations, along with the pictures in real time.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education released the prospectus for admissions to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses under the government and management quotas at government and self-financing medical and dental colleges on its website yesterday. The prospectus can be downloaded from the Directorate of Medical Education website or the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department  website. The merit list for the seats will be announced on July 2.

In other news, the Madras High Court declared nine Post Graduate distance courses that were being offered by Dr. MGR Medical University to be illegal and ultra vires, since they did not have the approval of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and central government.

Citizens of Chennai can rejoice since the Beach Cleaning Machines at the city's Marina and Elliot's beaches have been working tirelessly to keep the beaches clean as a part of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department's Bharat Darshan project.

The Greater Chennai Corporation acquired eight machines this year to collect the waste being generated on the beaches. 

