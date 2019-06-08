Chennai Live News: Directorate of Medical Education releases prospectus, City Police Commissioner launches e-challans

Chennai Live News Updates: In a bid to curb the violation of traffic by commuters in the city, Chennai Police Commissioner, A K Viswanathan launched 352 e-challan devices to help traffic police personnel book cases, prevent traffic violations and reduce accident rates in the city yesterday afternoon. Further, the police launched an app, GCTP Citizen Service to allow the public to upload complaints and traffic violations, along with the pictures in real time.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education released the prospectus for admissions to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses under the government and management quotas at government and self-financing medical and dental colleges on its website yesterday. The prospectus can be downloaded from the Directorate of Medical Education website or the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department website. The merit list for the seats will be announced on July 2.