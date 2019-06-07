Chennai LIVE News: Updates on traffic, weather, rains, corporation, movies, politics and local issues

Toggle Menu
Residents of Kasimedu in North Chennai blocked traffic yesterday morning over water scarcity.

Chennai LIVE updates: No rainfall in Chennai in 183 days, I more student dies over NEET

Explaining the ongoing water crisis in Chennai, Pradeep John aka the Tamil Nadu Weatherman has come up with an interesting update on Twitter which shows how the capital city of Tamil Nadu is bereft of rains for the past 180 days. From December 5 2018 – till now, there has been no rainfall in the city.

The Madras High Court on Thursday heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by KK Rajendran, an activist from Korattur, to implement the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act, which made wearing of helmets by both rider and the pillion compulsory. A division bench of justice comprising S.Manikumar and Subramaniam Prasad asked the authorities what action they have taken against the offenders as the accidents keep increasing. Additional advocate general P.H. Aravindh Pandian said the authorities have been implementing the orders issued by the court and added that action has been initiated against five lakh people for not wearing a helmet and two lakh licenses were already suspended. In the order, the division bench said the AAG submitted that the first bench of this court had already passed a direction to impound vehicles for violation of helmet rule.

In a tragic turn of events, another student in the State committed suicide yesterday after failing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The girl, Monisha hailed from Marakanam, a panchayat town in Villupuram district and was one of the three daughters of Mohan, the secretary of the fishermen wing of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recently hiked their monthly parking fees at a few stations in the city, drawing much flak from commuters. The CMRL hiked the monthly parking fees at seven stations in the city - Thiruirumangalam, Guindy, Meenambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Mannadi, Anna Nagar East and Nanganallore road. The monthly parking fees earlier cost Rs. 500 for monthly parking for the day for four wheelers and Rs. 2000 for 24 hours, while it cost Rs. 250 for bikes for monthly parking for the day and Rs. 1000 for 24 hours. The revised fees have put monthly parking for the day for cars at Rs. 1000 and for 24 hours at Rs. 3000, while the same cost Rs. 500 and Rs. 1500 respectively for bikes.

The Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) hosted Day 2 of their Carbon Zero Challenge yesterday at their campus in Chennai. The three-day All India Energy and Environment Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest features 20 teams from across the country as they showcase prototypes of devices based on five different themes - Water and waste management, Urban areas, Industries, Transportation and Agriculture and Forestry. 

