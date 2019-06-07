Chennai LIVE News: Updates on traffic, weather, rains, corporation, movies, politics and local issues

Chennai LIVE updates: No rainfall in Chennai in 183 days, I more student dies over NEET

Explaining the ongoing water crisis in Chennai, Pradeep John aka the Tamil Nadu Weatherman has come up with an interesting update on Twitter which shows how the capital city of Tamil Nadu is bereft of rains for the past 180 days. From December 5 2018 – till now, there has been no rainfall in the city.

No significant rains in last 180 days, Is Chennai cursed ?, or is it the trees ?, is it the people ?. Its pouring everywhere in Tamil Nadu. Even right now many districts are getting intense thunderstorms and Chennai alone remains a silent spectator. Lets see the climatology pic.twitter.com/UhFUsN5vYQ — TamilNadu Weatherman (@praddy06) June 6, 2019

The Madras High Court on Thursday heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by KK Rajendran, an activist from Korattur, to implement the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act, which made wearing of helmets by both rider and the pillion compulsory. A division bench of justice comprising S.Manikumar and Subramaniam Prasad asked the authorities what action they have taken against the offenders as the accidents keep increasing. Additional advocate general P.H. Aravindh Pandian said the authorities have been implementing the orders issued by the court and added that action has been initiated against five lakh people for not wearing a helmet and two lakh licenses were already suspended. In the order, the division bench said the AAG submitted that the first bench of this court had already passed a direction to impound vehicles for violation of helmet rule.

In a tragic turn of events, another student in the State committed suicide yesterday after failing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The girl, Monisha hailed from Marakanam, a panchayat town in Villupuram district and was one of the three daughters of Mohan, the secretary of the fishermen wing of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Three students in Tamil Nadu commit suicide after failing NEET