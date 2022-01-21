Chennai Live News: Tamil Nadu reports 28,561 new Covid-19 cases; Chennai records 7,520 cases

A Nagercoil Municipal Corporation worker checks the pulse rate and the oxygen level in the blood of a COVID-19 patient with a pulse oximeter, at a COVID care centre in Kanyakumari district, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu on Thursday logged 28,561 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the tally to 30,42,796. As many as 19,978 people recovered in the past 24 hours leaving 1,79,205 active infections. With 39 casualities, the toll reached 37,112. The positivity rate touched 18.43 per cent. Chennai continued to lead the overall districts by recording 7,520 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader H Raja on Thursday alleged corruption to the tune of Rs.1,000 crore in the purchase of Pongal gift hampers for distribution among the ration card holders in Tamil Nadu this month. Also, the state government will take up excavations at seven archaeological sites including commencing the eighth phase of excavation at Keeladi from February, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday. About Rs 5 crore has been allotted for the excavation which will be carried out till September.

In other news, the death of a Class 12 girl, days after she consumed pesticide in her school hostel, snowballed into a social media campaign and led to local protests by Hindu outfits in Tanjavur on Thursday after BJP and VHP leaders circulated a 47-second video of the girl purportedly accusing the school management of troubling her after she refused to convert to Christianity.