Friday, January 21, 2022
Chennai Live News: Tamil Nadu reports 28,561 new Covid-19 cases; Chennai records 7,520 cases

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, Chennai Lockdown Guidelines, 21 January:

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: January 21, 2022 9:28:23 am
A Nagercoil Municipal Corporation worker checks the pulse rate and the oxygen level in the blood of a COVID-19 patient with a pulse oximeter, at a COVID care centre in Kanyakumari district, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu on Thursday logged 28,561 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the tally to 30,42,796. As many as 19,978 people recovered in the past 24 hours leaving 1,79,205 active infections. With 39 casualities, the toll reached 37,112. The positivity rate touched 18.43 per cent. Chennai continued to lead the overall districts by recording 7,520 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader H Raja on Thursday alleged corruption to the tune of Rs.1,000 crore in the purchase of Pongal gift hampers for distribution among the ration card holders in Tamil Nadu this month. Also, the state government will take up excavations at seven archaeological sites including commencing the eighth phase of excavation at Keeladi from February, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday. About Rs 5 crore has been allotted for the excavation which will be carried out till September.

In other news, the death of a Class 12 girl, days after she consumed pesticide in her school hostel, snowballed into a social media campaign and led to local protests by Hindu outfits in Tanjavur on Thursday after BJP and VHP leaders circulated a 47-second video of the girl purportedly accusing the school management of troubling her after she refused to convert to Christianity.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Case Today Live News: Tamil Nadu reports 28,561 news Covid-19 cases; Chennai records 7,520 cases; Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of Republic Day celebrations; Tamil Nadu girl’s death: BJP, VHP rake up ‘conversion’ issue; Follow live updates here.

09:21 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram/Madambakkam: Shanthi Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Palaniyappa Nagar, Vembuliamman Kovil Street and above surrounding areas.

Guindy /Madipakkam: Sheela nagar, Annai Therasa nagar, Rajaji nagar, Kuberan nagar, LIC nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Periyar nagar MOOVARASAMPET Iyyappa nagar, Ganesh nagar, Gandhi nagar, K.G.K nagar, Raghava nagar, Vishal nagar, Arulmurugan nagar, Anna nagar, Ramamoorthy nagar, Madipakkam main road PUZHUTHIVAKKAM Venkatraman street, Bharath street, Raja street, Andavar street, EVR colony, Church street, Kalaimagal street, Hindu colony and above surrounding areas. Read more

09:12 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Top Stories So Far:

The Tamil Nadu tableau that was rejected by an expert committee for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, being readied for showcasing it during the Republic Day celebrations organized by the state government as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI01_20_2022_000145B)

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu higher education minister KP Anbalagan (63) and started raiding 57 premises linked to him in and around Dharmapuri, Chennai, Salem, and neighbouring states.

READ MORE | Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids 57 premises of former minister KP Anbalagan

A 55-year-old sub-inspector of the Flower Bazaar police station was suspended after his reply to a Facebook post taking a shot at the DMK government went viral. The police department accused him of spreading fake news on social media. The officer, identified as G Sekar, through a profile named Sekar Sekar, had allegedly passed a comment taking a dig at the government for not providing the promised incentive to the police.

READ MORE | Tamil Nadu: Cop suspended for Facebook comment against DMK government

The Tamil Nadu government will prepare a detailed project report to implement the second phase of the Hogenakkal combined drinking water project for Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

READ | Phase II of Hogenakkal project will be implemented at cost of Rs 4,600 crore: TN CM Stalin

