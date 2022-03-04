Chennai Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu forms special team for evacuation of state’s students from Ukraine

Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with senior officials on Thursday over the steps taken since February 24 to bring back the students and others stranded amid the escalating violence in Ukraine. (Twitter/@MKStalin)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Live News Updates: The Tamil Nadu government Thursday formed a special team to expedite the evacuation of students and other people from the state, who are stranded in Ukraine and those who have sought refuge in other neighbouring countries. Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with senior officials on Thursday over the steps taken since February 24 to bring back the students and others stranded amid the escalating violence in Ukraine.

A team of three DMK Members of Parliament, including Tiruchy Siva, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, M M Abdullah, and DMK legislator T R B Raja along with four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers would also go to these countries to coordinate with the Indian embassy officials and make necessary arrangements to bring the students back home safely. In other news, Days after winning the urban local body polls with a thumping majority, the DMK on Thursday released the list of Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates, giving a sizeable number of the top posts to its alliance partners.

As most of the DMK candidates are set to win across the state, considering the majority the ruling alliance enjoys in the local bodies, Chennai is set to get its first Dalit woman as Mayor. The indirect elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will take place on March 4 (Friday). Meanwhile, on Mullaiperiyar dam issue, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday requested Kerala to allow felling 15 trees, take materials to the reservoir site for purposes including maintenance work and to set up Seismograph and Accelerograph.