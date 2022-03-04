scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Chennai Live News Updates: Tamil Nadu forms special team for evacuation of state’s students from Ukraine

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, Chennai Today News Chennai Weather News Updates, 4 March: The indirect elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will take place on March 4 (Friday).

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: March 4, 2022 9:01:26 am
Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with senior officials on Thursday over the steps taken since February 24 to bring back the students and others stranded amid the escalating violence in Ukraine. (Twitter/@MKStalin)

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Live News Updates: The Tamil Nadu government Thursday formed a special team to expedite the evacuation of students and other people from the state, who are stranded in Ukraine and those who have sought refuge in other neighbouring countries. Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with senior officials on Thursday over the steps taken since February 24 to bring back the students and others stranded amid the escalating violence in Ukraine.

A team of three DMK Members of Parliament, including Tiruchy Siva, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, M M Abdullah, and DMK legislator T R B Raja along with four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers would also go to these countries to coordinate with the Indian embassy officials and make necessary arrangements to bring the students back home safely.  In other news, Days after winning the urban local body polls with a thumping majority, the DMK on Thursday released the list of Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates, giving a sizeable number of the top posts to its alliance partners.

More from Chennai

As most of the DMK candidates are set to win across the state, considering the majority the ruling alliance enjoys in the local bodies, Chennai is set to get its first Dalit woman as Mayor. The indirect elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will take place on March 4 (Friday). Meanwhile, on Mullaiperiyar dam issue, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday requested Kerala to allow felling 15 trees, take materials to the reservoir site for purposes including maintenance work and to set up Seismograph and Accelerograph.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates, Rain News Today: TN forms special team for quick evacuation of state’s students from Ukraine; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Priya Rajan, 28-year-old MCom graduate, set to be Chennai's first Dalit woman mayor; Follow live updates.

09:01 (IST)04 Mar 2022
After poll defeat, OPS faction to back Sasikala’s return to ‘unite the party’

The latest defeat of the AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections has revived talks in the party to take back the expelled leader VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who had broken away to form the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), into its fold.

During a meeting held at the residence of party coordinator O Panneerselvam in Theni Wednesday to discuss the reason behind the poor performance in the recently concluded urban local body polls, functionaries pressed the AIADMK leader to readmit Sasikala and Dhinakaran. Read more

08:51 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to our Chennai live blog!

Hello and welcome to our Chennai live blog! We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. The indirect elections for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Chennai will take place today. Stay tuned for all the updates. Also, follow our Twitter handle @ie_chennai for more. 

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live Updates today:

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who joined duty after a break, allegedly shot himself dead inside a washroom at the Chennai International Airport on Thursday morning. The deceased is identified as Yashpal (27), a resident of Rajasthan. Sub-inspector (SI) Ravichandran, attached to the S-2 airport police station, confirmed that Yashpal had shot himself with his service rifle.

“The incident happened around 07:15 am, one of the housekeeping staff checked the restroom around 07:30 am and immediately alerted the officials. A doctor immediately rushed to the area and declared him dead,” an airport official said.

READ | CISF constable shoots himself dead at Chennai airport

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an order constituting a single-member committee to probe whether all guidelines were followed while implementation of the smart cities mission in the state.

According to the government order issued by chief secretary V Irai Anbu, the committee with IAS officer PWC Davidar will inquire into whether the selection of works under the project was implemented in accordance with the guidelines. The committee will also check whether the project was being done in public interest, the extent to which the works selected under the mission impacted the development of the cities as envisaged under the mission guidelines, whether smart cities’ purpose vehicles were set up and whether the government of India and Tamil Nadu grants were utilised as per the guidelines.

READ | Tamil Nadu sets up committee to probe irregularities in smart city project

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd