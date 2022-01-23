scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Chennai Live News: State reports 30,744 new Covid-19 cases; full lockdown in Tamil Nadu today

🔴 Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Cases Live Updates, Chennai Omicron Covid-19 Cases Today News Live, Chennai Curfew, Lockdown Guidelines, 23 January: Tamil Nadu will go into complete lockdown today. As per the release from the state government, the restrictions imposed during the previous Sunday lockdown would be followed this week as well.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: January 23, 2022 9:18:35 am
Chennai Covid news, Chennai Live, Chennai NewsChennai: Health workers administer dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at the 19th Mega Vaccine Drive, at the IIT-Madras campus, in Chennai, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 30,744 fresh Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, according to a bulletin from the Health Department. This took the total number of Covid-19 infections to 31,03,410. As many as 23,372 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, leaving, 1,94,697 active cases in the state. Chennai on Saturday accounted for the majority of new Covid-19 infections after reporting 6,452 cases.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will go into complete lockdown today. As per the release from the state government, the restrictions imposed during the previous Sunday lockdown would be followed this week as well. Only essential services will be allowed. Exempted from the lockdown are autorickshaws, pre-paid taxis and cab aggregators operating near railway stations and bus stands.

Also, the number of fatalities caused due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu was ‘less’ as compared to other states because 65 per cent of the population has two doses of vaccination, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday. In other news, Tamil Nadu has rights both on legal and humanitarian grounds to implement the second phase of the Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Saturday. In Chennai-related news, the construction of the long-pending Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) extension project from Velachery to St Thomas Mount stations is on the verge of completion and is likely to be finished by July 2022, according to officials of the Southern Railways.

Live Blog

Live: Chennai, Tamil Nadu Omicron Coronavirus Case, Lockdown Today News:

09:18 (IST)23 Jan 2022
😷 Tamil Nadu reports 30,744 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 30,744 fresh Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, according to a bulletin from the Health Department. This took the total number of Covid-19 infections to 31,03,410. As many as 23,372 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, leaving, 1,94,697 active cases in the state. 

08:56 (IST)23 Jan 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Top stories from Chennai, Tamil Nadu so far:

Chennai: A fisherman silhouetted against the setting sun at Broken bridge, in Chennai, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

