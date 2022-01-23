Chennai Live News: State reports 30,744 new Covid-19 cases; full lockdown in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai: Health workers administer dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at the 19th Mega Vaccine Drive, at the IIT-Madras campus, in Chennai, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News: Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 30,744 fresh Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, according to a bulletin from the Health Department. This took the total number of Covid-19 infections to 31,03,410. As many as 23,372 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, leaving, 1,94,697 active cases in the state. Chennai on Saturday accounted for the majority of new Covid-19 infections after reporting 6,452 cases.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will go into complete lockdown today. As per the release from the state government, the restrictions imposed during the previous Sunday lockdown would be followed this week as well. Only essential services will be allowed. Exempted from the lockdown are autorickshaws, pre-paid taxis and cab aggregators operating near railway stations and bus stands.

Also, the number of fatalities caused due to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu was ‘less’ as compared to other states because 65 per cent of the population has two doses of vaccination, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday. In other news, Tamil Nadu has rights both on legal and humanitarian grounds to implement the second phase of the Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Saturday. In Chennai-related news, the construction of the long-pending Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) extension project from Velachery to St Thomas Mount stations is on the verge of completion and is likely to be finished by July 2022, according to officials of the Southern Railways.