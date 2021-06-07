Chennai woman ‘lawyer’ verbally abuses and intimidates police, booked

In a two-minute viral video, the woman named Tanuja Kathula, also maskless, claimed that she is an advocate and could make the cops pay for their actions.

Chennai police have registered a case against a woman, claiming to be a lawyer, for abusing and threatening cops after her daughter’s car was stopped at a checkpoint near Chetpet junction on Sunday morning.

When cops on duty at Chetpet found out that a maskless woman was driving without the e-registration pass mandatory for travel during the lockdown, they fined her Rs 500. She phoned her mother who then rushed to the spot and argued with the police in an intimidating manner.

In a two-minute viral video, the woman named Tanuja Kathula, also maskless, claimed that she is an advocate and could make the cops pay for their actions. She threw away the challan and asked her daughter to get back into the car.

Following this, one of the constables complained to the Chetpet police station and Kathula was booked under sections 269, 270, 290,353, 294 (b), 506 (I) of the IPC.