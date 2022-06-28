Chennai’s Koyambedu market officials plan to adopt strict Covid-19 protocols to reduce spread of virus

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Koyambedu market management committee authorities mull strict measures at the market to avoid the spread of the virus. The management body plans to implement stringent measures after four people, including two traders, tested positive for the disease in Koyambedu market.

On June 16, a woman who visited the flower market in Koyambedu tested positive for Covid-19. Another person who accompanied her also developed symptoms later. When officials from the civic body asked her about the places she visited recently, she told them about her trip to the flower market in Koyambedu.

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) through contact tracing, collected 200 samples from traders at the flower market. Officials said they closed down the two shops and disinfected the market. Among the 200 samples, two were positive.

Koyambedu market in Chennai (Express photo by Janardhan Koushik) Koyambedu market in Chennai (Express photo by Janardhan Koushik)

S Shanthi, chief administrative officer, market management committee, told The Indian Express that only one among the four is still in quarantine while the rest of them have recovered. She said more than 1,100 samples across the fruit, vegetable, and flower markets were collected and the sample collection will continue for a few more days.

“Usually, there is a huge crowd in the flower market. Nearly 10,000 people gather everyday. We initially closed the shops after testing and reopened them after the results were negative. With the support of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), we are carrying out the testing in an elaborate manner,” Shanthi said.

A few days ago, the Koyambedu wholesale market association distributed free masks to the traders and other workers. Officials said despite repeated announcements on speakers, many do not where their masks.

“We have made great progress in making the traders and workers in the market take their vaccination and wear masks, but others who visit the market do not follow the guidelines. With the government passing an order to penalise those who do not wear masks in public places, we are going to implement the rules in a much more stringent manner, we are also discussing about limiting the footfall in the market by issuing tokens as many gather in the mornings between 3 am and 8 am,” she noted.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,461 Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally of the state to 34,69,805.

The cases included one each from Indonesia, Kuwait and Karnataka. As many as 697 people got discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 8,222 active cases in the state.

With 543 cases, Chennai contributed to the most number Covid-19 cases on Monday.