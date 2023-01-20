Traffic diversions for two years in Chennai’s Korukkupet for railway overbridge construction

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic changes to be implemented in Korukkupet as the Greater Chennai Corporation and the railways have proposed the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) at the Korukkupet railway crossing on Manali Road.

As per the announcement from the GCTP, the diversions will come into effect Saturday and will be in place for the next two years till 2025.

The movement of all types of heavy vehicles, MTC buses, minibuses, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers will be restricted towards the Korukkupet railway crossing.

Alternative route for MTC buses from Madhavaram towards Korukkupet

MTC Buses coming from the Madhavaram side heading towards Korukkupet railway crossing will have to take an alternative route of GNT Road- Ethiraj Samy Salai- Tondiarpet High Road – TVK Link Road Junction- Mullai Nagar overbridge- Mullai Nagar Junction – B.B. Top- Moolakothalam – CB Bridge (Kagan Bridge) – Korukkupet Bridge- Kathivakkam High Road – RK Nagar – Manali Road Junction to reach to their destination.

MTC Buses coming from the Tondiarpet side will have to take the route of RK Nagar – Manali Road Junction-Kathivakkam High Road – Korukkupet Bridge-C.B. Bridge (Kagan Bridge) – Moolakothalam –B.B. top-Vyasarpadi New Bridge- Muthu Street- Moorthingar Street- Erukkancheri High Road – West Avenue Road – Central Avenue Road – Mullai Nagar over bridge-TVK Link Road Junction-Tondiarpet High Road–Ethirajsami Salai-GNT Road to reach their destination.

Alternative route for heavy vehicles from Madhavaram towards Korukkupet railway crossing

Heavy vehicles coming from the Madhavaram side will take an alternative route during day time from 6 am to 10 pm. They will take Madhavaram Roundtana- 200 feet Road – MFL Junction – Manali Express Road – Ennore Express Road to reach their destination and during night time from 10 pm to 6 am., their route will be Madhavaram Roundtana- GNT Road – Ethirajsami Salai – Tondiarpet High Road – TVK link Road Junction – Mullai Nagar bridge –B.B. Top- Moolakothalam- Mint Junction – Mint Bridge- Thiruvottiyur High Road.

Heavy vehicles coming from the Korukkupet side will take an alternative route during day time from 6 am to 10 pm. They will take Ennore Express Road–Manali Express Road –MFL Junction –200feet Road –Madhavaram Roundtana to reach their destination and during night time from 10 pm to 6 am, it will be Thiruvottiyur High Road -Mint Bridge-Mint Junction –Moolakothalam-B.B. Top-Mullai Nagar Bridge-TVK link Road Junction –Tondiarpet High Road –Ethirajsami Salai –GNT Road Madhavaram Roundtana.

Advertisement

Alternative route for minibuses, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers from Kodungaiyur

Government minibuses, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers coming from the Madhavaram side will take an alternate route from Thoppai Vinayagar Kovil Street- Buckingham Canal Road – IOC Road – Ennore High Road to reach their destination.

Government mini Buses, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers coming from the Korukkupet side will take the route from Ennore High Road- IOC Road –Buckingham Canal Road –Thoppai Vinayagar Kovil Street- Tondiarpet High Road.