Chennai: Karunanidhi’s personal secretary passes away

K Shanmuganathan (80), the long-time personal secretary of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, passed away Tuesday owing to age-related illness in Chennai.

Starting from 1969, Shanmuganathan was associated with Karunanidhi for almost five decades. He earlier worked in the police department. Spotting his skills in stenography, Kalaignar appointed him as his personal secretary. Even after the demise of Karunanidhi in 2018, Shanmuganathan continued to visit Kalaignar’s residence in Gopalapuram.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Facebook to express his condolences over the passing away of Shanmuganathan. Stalin said Shanmuganathan will live on as a symbol of hard work, honesty, loyalty and sacrifice.

Several senior Tamil Nadu politicians also took to Twitter to express their condolences after his death. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, DMK MP TR Balu said Shanmuganathan’s death was a huge loss to the party. Congress leader KS Alagiri said Shanmuganathan stood by Karunanidhi even during tough times.