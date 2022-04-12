Chennai-based IT firm gifts 100 cars, worth Rs 15 crore, to employees

A Chennai-based engineering firm has gifted 100 cars, worth Rs 15 crore, to its employees as part of a mega wealth sharing initiative.

The Maruti Suzuki cars – ranging from S-Cross to Vitara Brezza and Baleno – were gifted on Monday to employees who had been with the firm for a long time, contributing to its success.

Ideas2IT, a high-end product engineering firm, was founded in 2009 with six handpicked engineers and now has a presence in multiple locations across the USA, Mexico and India, a statement from the company said. It provides software services to companies like Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic and others.

Gayathri Vivekanandan, CEO of the firm, shared that Ideas2IT was proud to be the first Indian IT company to honour 100 employees with 100 cars for their dedication and diligence. “They were instrumental in the company’s growth and success,” she said.

“Considering this steady growth streak enabled by its employees, Ideas2IT has implemented a unique wealth-sharing initiative. Awarding these cars is just the first step. Ideas2IT plans to roll out more of such initiatives in the near future,” she added.

The company, which has more than 500 employees, is now moving to a new premier office near Guindy in Chennai.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Hari Subramaniam, head of marketing and communications at the company, said the initiative was meant to celebrate the firm’s success. “We value our employees, even this initiative to gift them cars was decided by them. We told them that we have this much budget and asked them what they need and they preferred cars. The employees who had received the cars range from those who had been with the company for 12 years … to five years,” he said.

These 5 people who got 5 BMW 530d stuck to the mission of @kissflow for decades. I honestly feel this is a small price for their great contribution. We combined 10th year of Kissflow to have this great celebration pic.twitter.com/t522I59chL — Suresh Sambandam (@sureshsambandam) April 9, 2022

Recently, Chennai-based software firm Kissflow gifted BMW cars to five of its senior employees. Taking to Twitter, the company’s founder and CEO Suresh Sambandam noted that the five senior executives had adhered to the mission of Kissflow for decades.