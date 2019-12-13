Chennai International Film Festival kicks off, to screen 100 movies; here’s the schedule

Stills from a French film, Curiosa (left), and a South American film, Holy Beasts. These are to be screened at Chennai International Film Festival. Stills from a French film, Curiosa (left), and a South American film, Holy Beasts. These are to be screened at Chennai International Film Festival.

The 17th edition of the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) commenced in Chennai on Thursday with the screening of the Korean film Parasite at 6 pm at Kalaivanar Arangam in Triplicane on Thursday.

Directed by Joon-ho Bong, Parasite was the first Korean movie to have bagged the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Over the next week, CIFF will screen over 100 films from close to 55 countries at Devi theatre, Tagore Film Centre NDFC, Russian Cultural Centre, Casino theatre and SDC Anna Theatre every day, with the German film, Gundermann set to be screened on December 19 to signal the end of the film festival.

Here are the details of the movies which will be screened from December 12 to December 19:

Casino Theatre

The following films will be screened at Casino Theatre from December 12 to 19.

December 12

A Romanian film, Thou Shalt Not Kill, directed by Catalin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Sarga will be screened at 9.45 am. Curiosa, a French film directed by Lou Jeunet will be screened at 12.15 pm followed by Balint Kenyeres’ European film, Hier at 2.45 pm.

December 13

Holy Beasts, a South American film directed by Laura Amelia Guzman and Israel Cardenas will be screened at 9.45 am followed by Manele Labidi Labbe’s French film, Arab Blues at 12.15 pm. This will be followed by a screening of Nariman Aliev’s Ukranian film, Homeward at 2.45 pm and Michael Herbig’s German film, Ballon at 4.45 pm. Lastly, The Warden, an Iranian film directed by Nima Javidi will be screened at 7 pm.

December 14

Bruno Gascon’s Portuguese film, Carga will be screened at 9.45 am, followed by Melina Leon’s Song Without a Name at 12.15 pm and Tiago Arakilian’s Brazilian film, Before I Forget at 2.45 pm. A Dutch-Swedish film, Queen of Hearts, directed by May el-Toukhy will be screened at 4.45 pm and a Russian film, Beanpole, directed by Kantemir Balagov will be screened at 7 pm.

December 15

Josephine Mackerras’ Alice will be screened at 9.45 am, followed by Saeed Roustayi’s Iranian film, Just 6.5 at 12.15 pm and Prueksa Amaruji’s Thai film, Bikeman at 2.45 pm. This will be followed by a screening of Esmaeel Monsef’s Iranian film, Charcoal at 4.45 pm and Mehdi Barsaoui’s A Son at 7 pm.

December 16

A Kiwi film, Stray, directed by Dustin Feneley will be screened at 9.45 am anf will be followed by Karoline Herfurth’s German film, Sweethearts at 12.15 pm and Ebrahim Ebrahimian’s Iranian film, Zero Floor at 2.45 pm. Irina, a Bulgarian-Polish film directed by Nadejda Koseva will be screened at 4.45 pm, followed by the Chinese film, Summer of Changsha, directed by Feng Zu at 7 pm.

December 17

Olgun Ozdemir’s Turkish film, Scent of my Daughter will be screened at 9.45 am, followed by Leading Li’s Taiwanese film, The Silence of Om at 12.15 pm and Miriam Bliese’s German film, The Components of Love at 2.45 pm. Girl With No Mouth, a Turkish film by Can Evrenol will be screened at 4.45 pm followed by Gabriel Mascaro’s Divine Love at 7 pm.

December 18

Organ, a Japanese film by Emiko Hiramatsu will be screened at 9.45 am, followed by Susanne Heinrich’s German film, Aren’t You Happy at 12.15 pm and Justine Triet’s Sibyl at 2.45 pm. Despite the Fog, a Serbian film by Goran Paskaljevic will be screened at 4.45 pm, followed by Veit Helmer’s The Bra at 7 pm.

December 19

Ernesto Villalobos’ Helmet Heads will be screened at 9 am, followed by Sam de Jong’s Goldie at 12.15 pm and Alaa Eddine Aljem’s The Unknown Saint at 2.45 pm.

Tagore Film Centre NFDC

The following films will be screened at Tagore Film Centre NFDC from December 13 to 18.

December 13

A Hungarian film, Dollybirds, directed by Peter Timar will be screened at 2 pm, followed by Lucia Garibaldi’s South American film The Sharks at 4 pm and Rodd Rathjen’s Buoyancy at 7 pm.

December 14

Carlo Caldana’s American film, Go to Hell and Turn Left will be screened at 2 pm, followed by a screening of Shilpa Krishnan Shukla’s Stories@8 at 4 pm and Claudio Giovannesi’s Italian film, Piranhas at 7 pm.

December 15

An American film, Sex Weather, directed by Jon Garcia will be screened at 9 am, followed by Sarah Hirtt’s Escapada at 4 pm and Nima Javidi’s Iranian film, The Warden at 7 pm.

December 16

Balint Kenyeres’ European film, Hier will be screened at 9 am, followed by Ernesto Villalobos’ Helmet Heads at 4 pm and Celine Sciamma’s French film, Portrait of a Lady on Fire at 7 pm.

December 17

Ferenc Torok’s Hungarian film, Moscow Square will be screened at 9 am, followed by Ben Lawrence’s Australian film, Hearts and Bones at 4 pm and Alaa Eddine Aljem’s The Unknown Saint at 7 pm.

December 18

A Filipino film, Balangiga, directed by Khavn De La Cruz will be screened at 9 am, followed by Masa Neskovic’s Serbian film, Asimmetry at 4 pm and Michiel van Erp’s Dutch film, Open Seas at 7 pm.

Devi Bala Theatre

The following films will be screened at Devi Bala Theatre from December 12 to 19.

December 12

Easy Love, a German film directed by Tamer Jandali will be screened at 10.45 am, followed by Jon Garcia’s American film, Sex Weather at 1 pm and Pierre de Suzzoni’s French film, Junk Love at 3 pm.

December 13

Istvan Szabo’s Hungarian film, Dear Emma, Sweet Bobe will be screened at 10.45 am, followed by Nimrod Eldar’s The Day After I’m Gone at 1 pm and K L Prasad’s Telugu film, Screenplay of an Indian Love Story at 3 pm. Ulaa Salim’s Dutch film, Sons of Denmark will be screened at 5.30 pm and S Mathan’s Malaysian film, Tamani will be screened at 8 pm.

December 14

An Iranian film, Highlight, directed by Asghar Naimi will be screened at 10.45 am, followed by Dinesh P Bhonsle’s Konkani film, Amori at 1 pm and Y Sreenivas’ Kannada film, Arghyam at 3 pm. Julien Paolini’s Amare will be screened at 5.30 pm followed by Miriam Bliese’s German film, The Components of Love at 8 pm.

December 15

Sandor Sara’s Hungarian film, A Thorn Under the Fingernail will be screened at 10.45 am, followed by Martin Lund’s Norwegian film, Psychobitch at 1 pm and Rajni Basumatary’s Jwiwi – The Seed at 3 pm. This will be followed by Marie Kreutzer’s German film, The Ground Beneath My Feet at 5.30 pm and Arsen A Ostojic’s Croatian film, F20 at 8 pm.

December 16

Peter Timar’s Hungarian film, Dollybirds will be screened at 10.45 am, followed by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla’s Stories@8 at 1 pm and Andreas Goldstein’s German film Adam and Evelyn at 3 pm. Masa Neskovic’s Serbian film, Asimmetry will be screened at 5.30 pm, followed by Mariano Cohn’s Argentinian film, 4×4 at 8 pm.

December 17

A European film, The County, directed by Grimur Hakonarson will be screened at 10.45 am, followed by Sherry Hormann’s A Regular Woman at 1 pm and Manu Ashokan’s Malayalam film, Uyare at 3 pm. This will be followed by Yaron Shani’s Stripped at 5.30 pm and Laura Amelia Guzman’s Holy Beasts at 8 pm.

December 18

Andreas Kleinert’s German film, Paths in the Night will be screened at 10.45 am, followed by Chetan Singh’s Hindi film, On the Blue Canvas at 1 pm and Catalin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Sarga’s Romanian film, Thou Shalt Not Kill at 3 pm. This will be followed by Zhang Wei’s Chinese film, Photographer at 5.30 pm and Sven Taddicken’s Swedish film, The Nicest Couple at 8 pm.

December 19

Khavn De La Cruz’s Filipino film, Balangiga will be screened at 10.45 am, followed by Volker Schlondorff’s German film, The Legend of Rita at 1 pm and Sarah Hirtt’s Escapada at 3 pm.

Russian Cultural Centre

The following films will be screened at the Russian Cultural Centre from December 12 to 19.

December 12

An American film, Snaeland, directed by Lise Raven will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by Sandor Sara’s Hungarian film, A Thorn Under the Fingernail at 12 pm and Davis Simani Jr’s Latvian film, Mover at 3 pm.

December 13

Abhishek Shah’s Gujarati film, Hellaro will be screened at 9.30 am followed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov’s The Man Who Surprised Everyone at 12 pm. Mei, directed by S A Bhaskaran will be screened at 3 on, followed by V J Gopinath’s Jiivi at 6 pm.

December 14

Iewduh, directed by Pradip Kurbah will be screened at 9.30 am followed by films from MGR Film Institute. Lakshmi Ramakrishnan’s House Owner will be screened at 3 pm followed by Vetri Maaran’s Asuran at 6 pm.

December 15

A Bengali film, Jyeshtho-puthro, directed by Kaushik Ganguly will be screened at 9.30 am followed by Nimrod Eldar’s The Day After I’m Gone at 12 pm. This will be followed by Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s Oththa Seruppu 7 Size at 3 pm and Arunraja Kamaraj’s Kanaa at 6 pm.

December 16

Netaji, an Irula film directed by Vijeeshani will be screened at 9.30 am followed by T K Rajeev Kumar’s Malayalam film, Kolaambi at 12 pm. Pizhai, directed by Rajavel Krishna will be screened at 3 pm while Seethakaathi, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan will be screened at 6 pm.

December 17

Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by Asghar Naimi’s Iranian film, Highlight at 12 pm, Mahasivan’s Thozhar Venkatesan at 3 pm and Jagadeesan Subu’s Bakreed at 6 pm.

December 18

Dear Emma, Sweet Bob, a Hungarian film directed by Istvan Szabo will be screened at 9.30 am followed by Lise Raven’s Snaeland at 12 pm. This will be followed Adutha Saattai directed M Anbazhagan at 3 pm and Sillu Karuppatti directed by Halitha Shameem at 6 pm.

December 19

Gabriela Calvache’s film, The Longest Night will be screened at 9. 30 am, followed by Ferenc Torok’s Moscow Square at 12 pm and Dustin Feneley’s Stray at 3 pm.

SDC Anna Theatre

The following films will be screened at SDC Anna Theatre from December 12 to 19.

December 12

A Chinese film, Photographer, directed by Zhang Wei will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by Ebrahim Ebrahimian Zero Floor at 12 pm and Maria Lafi’s Holy Boom at 2.30 pm.

December 13

Karoly Ujj Meszares’ Hungarian film, X – The eXploited will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by Nadedja Koseva’s Irina at 12 pm, Yaron Shani’s Stripped at 2.30 pm, Karoline Herfurth’s German film Sweethearts at 4.30 pm and Shelly Harmann’s A Regular Woman at 7.15 pm.

December 14

Guto Parente’s The Cannibal Club will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by Feng Zu’s Summer of Changsha at 12 pm, Leading Li’s Silence of the Om at 2.30 pm, Mariana Cohn’s 4×4 at 4.30 pm and Gabriela Calvache’s The Longest Night at 7.15 pm.

December 15

Carlo Sironi’s Sole will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by Ananth Narayan’s Mai Ghat: Crime No: 103/2005 at 12 pm, Philip Leinemann’s Blame Game at 2.30 pm and Alice Furtado’s Sick Sick Sick at 7.15 pm.

December 16

Go To Hell and Turn Left, directed by Carlo Caldana will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by Tamer Jandalis’ Easy Love at 12 pm, Midi Z’s Nina Wu at 2.30 pm, Nariman Aliev’s Homeward at 4.30 pm and Oh Mercy at 7.15 pm.

December 17

A Russian film, The Man Who Surprised Everyone will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by Bruno Gascon’s Carga at 12 pm, Ulaa Salim’s Sons of Denmark at 2.30 pm, David Nawrath’s The Mover at 4.30 pm and Curiosa at 7.15 pm.

December 18

Arab Blues will be screened at 9.30 am, followed by F20 at 12 pm, Tlamess at 2.30 pm, Just 6.5 at 4.30 pm and Amare Amaro at 7.15 pm.

December 19

Junk Love, directed by Pierre de Suzzoni will be screened at 9.30 am followed by Open Seas at 12 pm and Martin Lund’s Psychobitch at 4.30 pm.

