Chennai International Documentary and Short Film Festival from February 20

The 11th edition of the Chennai International Documentary and Short Film Festival will run from February 20 to 28. The festival will see the screening of Indian and international short films as well as documentaries.

Some of the Indian short films and documentaries will be in the competition category. While the best documentary will get the Shubhradeep Chakravorty Memorial Award, the Arunmozhi Memorial Award will be presented to the best short film.

Over 100 films are set to be screened across the city as part of the festival. Colleges like DOT School of Design, Ethiraj College for Women, Women’s Christian College, Madras School of Social Work, Stella Maris College, Ambedkar Government Arts College and Loyola College as well as public venues that include Roja Muthiah Memorial Library, L V Prasad Preview Theatre will be playing hosts.

Amudhan R P, director of the festival, said that he expects to reach out to more than 1,000 students.

“The whole idea of doing the festival in many venues is not just using them for venues. It is also making them co-organisers… In the process they deconstruct the whole idea of film festivals,” he said. The students will get introduced to the culture of film festivals, he added.

The evening shows will be held at Annai Maniammaiyar Hall at Periyar Thidal in the city. The film festival also has other segments such as Retrospective and Filmmaker in Focus – both of which invite a senior artist to interact and share their work with the audience.

This year Retrospective will feature Vinod Raja, who works as a director of photography in the advertising, film and television industries. Filmmaker in Focus will have on board Sunanda Bhatt, whose films have won many national and international awards. The Director’s Cut segment will screen films that have caught Amudhan’s eye, apart from those in the competition.

Advertisement

The festival will also pay homage to documentary filmmaker K P Sasi and film scholar Venkatesh Chakravarthy, both of whom died recently. While the fee for attending this festival has not been decided yet, Amudhan assures that it will be a modest one.