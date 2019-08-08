Chennai International Airport on high security alert until August 31

With the 72nd Independence Day right around the corner, officials at the Chennai International Airport (MAA) near Meenambakkam have stepped up security at the premises after receiving a high-security alert.

In a tweet which was posted on Wednesday, MAA announced that the airport will be kept under tight security until the end of the month and urged passengers to arrive early at the airport for a smooth flight.

Early is on time!!!! Till August 31, Chennai Airport will be kept under high security alert.Our humble plea to passengers to arrive early at airport to confirm smooth transit. @AAI_Official @CISFHQrs — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) August 7, 2019

Besides this, the airport has implemented strict procedures vis-a-vis back checking at the airport, with every passenger being subject to much scrutiny following the outbreak of protests in Chennai after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

This move by the airport has not gone down well with passengers, with most of them complaining about the long queues at the airport. One passenger took to Twitter and compared the security line at the Chennai International Airport to the serpentine queues of the ongoing Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram district.

Another passenger commented that it had taken him 45 minutes to clear the security check at the airport.

Ha ha I underwent same yesterday. Takes close to 45 min — Prabhu 🏎 (@prabhuferrari) August 8, 2019

With long queues expected at the security checkpoints until August 31, it is advisable for passengers to arrive at the Chennai International Airport much earlier than the stipulated time.