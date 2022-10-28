As inmates tie the knot at Chennai’s Institute of Mental Health, TN minister gives them jobs as wedding gift

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical Education and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian Friday attended the wedding of two residents at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Chennai, and announced jobs for them. The bride and groom – Deepa and P Mahendran – are inmates at the institute, and their wedding marks a first in the 228-year-old history of the IMH.

Subramanian said the couple would get jobs as ward managers at the IMH with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Both Deepa and Mahendran had requested the same as they wished to continue serving and nursing inmates at the institute.

The wedding of Deepa and P Mahendran (Express Photo) The wedding of Deepa and P Mahendran (Express Photo)

The Indian Express had reported earlier that although the two were strangers when they got admitted to the IMH, they soon began to dream of starting a new life as a couple. Mahendran’s life had come to a halt because of his worries and fears regarding his family’s properties in the midst of a bitter fight between relatives. Deepa’s was likely a prolonged grief over the death of her father in 2016, and the anonymity she endured at her own home, despite the presence of her mother and younger sister.

Mahendran admits that confessing his feelings to Deepa was an impulsive move, but the decision had taken shape over the course of several months. (Express Photo) Mahendran admits that confessing his feelings to Deepa was an impulsive move, but the decision had taken shape over the course of several months. (Express Photo)

Currently, the IMH, the second largest mental hospital in India, has 723 inmates, including 246 women. On an average day, IMH gets about 20 patients, most of whom are brought to the institute by family members while at least four to five are brought by the railways or the state police.