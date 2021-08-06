Chennai: Traffic diversions on August 7, 9 and 13 for Independence Day rehearsals

August 6, 2021 11:57:05 am
Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police has announced traffic diversions in parts of the city on August 7, 9 and 13 for rehearsals.
According to a press release, there will be traffic diversions on the three days from 6.30 am to 10 am.
The road between Kamarajar Salai and Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed to traffic.
Vehicles along Kamarajar Salai which are headed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai will have to proceed along Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.
Vehicles along Rajaji Salai which are bound for Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai have to proceed though NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.
Those travelling along Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram, NFS Road, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.
The Greater Chennai Police have requested the public to extend their cooperation for the same.
