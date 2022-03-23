Chennai records hottest day of the year so far as temperature soars

Recording the maximum daytime temperature close to 38 degrees Celsius in several parts of the city, Chennai Tuesday recorded the hottest day of the year so far.

According to the official data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the maximum daytime temperature recorded at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations was close to 38 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on March 23, Nungambakkam recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, while Meenambakkam recorded 38 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John on Twitter said, “Hottest day of the year for Chennai with temperature crossing 38 degree Celsius at many locations. Madurai sizzles at 39 degrees Celsius while Trichy after the rains is at 33 degrees Celsius. While ideal day for thunderstorms in Madurai belt, Erode, Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri & isolated places in Bangalore.”

Not just Chennai, but other parts of Tamil Nadu are also witnessing a rise in temperatures. The maximum daytime temperature recorded in Tamil Nadu was at Madurai airport (40.2 degrees Celsius). The temperature at Madurai city was 39.7 degree Celsius.

Over the next two days, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy and light rainfall is likely in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37ºC and 27ºC respectively, the RMC has said. IMD has also said that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area over the next two days.