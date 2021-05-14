Chennai, Hyderabad Live Updates: TN logs 30,621 new infections, 297 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 30,621 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 14,99,485 while 297 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,768. According to a medical bulletin, 19,287 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,98,945, leaving 1,83,772 active infections. With the pandemic raging the southern State, Tamil Nadu for the first time went past the grim 10,000-mark on April 18; 20,000 on May 2 and 30,000 on May 12. The State capital accounted for 6,991 new infections, totalling 4,19,261 till date. The metropolis leads also in the number of fatalities with 5,546 deaths. The number of samples tested today was 1,58,129 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,46,25,416.

Meanwhile, the government announced initiatives to encourage industries planning to set up medical oxygen manufacturing facilities in the state. According to an official release, the government would provide a 30 per cent subsidy in two installments to such companies and to avail the incentive, the firm should commence production by August 15, 2021. Those investments made between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021 would be covered under this initiative, the release said. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) would be the joint venture partner for new companies which are planning to set up such facilities.

