Friday, May 14, 2021
Chennai, Hyderabad Live Updates: TN logs 30,621 new infections, 297 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 30,621 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 14,99,485 while 297 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,768.

Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: May 14, 2021 10:32:15 am

Chennai, Hyderabad Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 30,621 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 14,99,485 while 297 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,768. According to a medical bulletin, 19,287 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,98,945, leaving 1,83,772 active infections. With the pandemic raging the southern State, Tamil Nadu for the first time went past the grim 10,000-mark on April 18; 20,000 on May 2 and 30,000 on May 12. The State capital accounted for 6,991 new infections, totalling 4,19,261 till date. The metropolis leads also in the number of fatalities with 5,546 deaths. The number of samples tested today was 1,58,129 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,46,25,416.

Meanwhile, the government announced initiatives to encourage industries planning to set up medical oxygen manufacturing facilities in the state.  According to an official release, the government would provide a 30 per cent subsidy in two installments to such companies and to avail the incentive, the firm should commence production by August 15, 2021. Those investments made between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021 would be covered under this initiative, the release said. Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) would be the joint venture partner for new companies which are planning to set up such facilities.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:32 (IST)14 May 2021
IAF aircrafts carrying oxygen cylinders from Singapore reach Chennai

Four IAF aircrafts carrying oxygen cyliders from Singapore consigned to Government of Tamil Nadu reached Chennai airport. 

10:17 (IST)14 May 2021
CM chaired meet decides to strictly enforce lockdown in TN

Lockdown norms, in force across Tamil Nadu, would be intensified more to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, a meeting of leaders of all legislature parties here resolved on Thursday.The meet chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat decided to enforce restrictions strictly, following his address and after leaders of parties made known their views to the government.

A two-week lockdown effective since May 10 is being implemented in the state while active cases crossed 1.83 lakh on Thursday. Another resolution decided to set up a consultative committee, comprising members of legislature parties, to advise the government on containing the virus spread, an official release here said.

All parties would work in the field to guide the people to properly follow restrictions to combat the virus and also involve themselves fully in relief activities, it was decided in the meet. Parties would extend their cooperation to the government over measures taken by it to control the virus spread and it was also resolved to 'fully halt' events by political parties in view of the spike in cases.

Two top members of the Makkal Needhi Maiam Thursday became the latest to join a long list of exits from the Kamal Haasan-led outfit in the wake of its disastrous performance in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly poll. Former IAS officer and General Secretary (HQ) Santhosh Babu and State Secretary Padma Priya resigned from their party posts as well as from the party’s primary membership, citing personal reasons. While Babu contested from Velacherry seat, Padma Priya was MNM’s Maduravoyal candidate

The Greater Chennai Corporation Wednesday launched 250 special ambulances to cater to patient movement from their residence to screening centres, COVID Care Centres, Hospitals, etc to decrease the burden on the 108 ambulances. KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, flagged off the initiative. In the initial phase, 50 of the customized car ambulances would ply, said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Thursday.

Four persons, including a woman, were killed in a boiler blast at a pesticide manufacturing industry at SIPCOT Industrial estate in Kudikadu village near Cuddalore. Fifteen people sustained injuries in the blast.

The incident occurred at 07:45 am at Crimsun Organics chemical company. The plant was under operation with 19 regular company staff and 18 contractual labourers. “The boiler mixer machine burst, in which chemical gas emerged from the furnace of the boiler and spread nearby fire which resulted in a fire accident around the plant,” the police said.

