Chennai, Hyderabad Live Updates: TN logs 29,272 new cases, 298 deaths; CM appeals to public to donate to fight pandemic

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 29,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 14,38,509 while 298 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 16,178. According to a medical bulletin, 19,182 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,60,150, leaving 1,62,181 active infections. With an increase in new infections, Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the general public and industries to donate to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight against the raging pandemic. The state capital accounted for 7,466 new infections, totaling 4,04,733 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 5,368 deaths. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was at 1,56,111, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,43,10,931.

Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund towards strengthening the health infrastructure with COVID-19 pandemic being virulent in the State. In a statement, he assured the funds received would be used only for stepping up medical infrastructure like ramping up production of medical oxygen production and storage facilities, purchasing of RT-PCR kits, life saving devices among others. “The funds collected will be used only to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the details related to the expenses made (through the funds generated) would be available on a public domain ensuring transparency,” he said. The funds received would be 100 per cent tax exempted, he added.

The State Transport Authority of Tamil Nadu has collected a penalty of more than Rs 38 lakh from private omni bus operators in the past two days for over-charging passengers.

After the state government imposed a lockdown three days ago, scores of migrant workers and others rushed to return to their native places. Though government buses were operating at full capacity, passengers who wished to travel to regions far away opted for private buses.

