Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN logs 28,897 new COVID cases; Sterlite plant to produce oxygen from May 11

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus spike continued unabated with 28,897 fresh cases being recorded in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 15,648. The state government said the Sterlite Copper plant in the Tuticorin district would commence production of oxygen from May 11 onwards. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper plant would produce 35 metric tonnes of oxygen at its facility in Tuticorin from my 11 and double its production later. “We have asked them to increase production to 70 metric tonnes. They (the company) told us that they will be able to give information on May 12..,” he told reporters here. On April 26, an all-party meeting convened by the previous AIADMK government resolved to allow the plant to produce oxygen for a four-month period, paving the way for a partial reopening of the copper smelter plant closed in 2018 over pollution concerns.

Stalin to Ministers: Monitor COVID in your districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday held his first Cabinet meeting, in which all ministers were advised to camp in their districts and monitor works being undertaken to check the spread of COVID-19. His government also appointed senior IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi as Chennai’s Corporation Commisioner.

At the Cabinet meet, Stalin that a proper implementation of the complete lockdown in the state, in force from May 10 to 24 will alone be enough to control the COVID-19 condition. Ministers were told be in their own regions to ensure a strict implementation of the lockdown and to make sure that health facilities as well as food for healthcare workers and patients during the lockdown period are adequate.