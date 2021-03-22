Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Live Updates: MNM candidate Ponraj tests positive for COVID-19

The ECI retains its objective of “safe and enhanced participation” in the pandemic context as it did for Bihar. The make-or-break stakes in the forthcoming elections are best reflected in curious alliances and extreme positionings and the pressure can only be accentuated as seat sharing and nominations proceed.

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,289 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,66,982. Among these, Chennai reported 466 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,41,623. The state recorded nine deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,599. Seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 668 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,46,480.

Named by Periyar and Anna, two men who have been campaigning for DMK for decades: The political mercury is rising in Tamil Nadu as the AIADMK, which has been in power for the last 10 years, aiming to pull off a hattrick while the DMK, which has not formed a government in over a decade, is confident that it will break the jinx this time.

Unlike the past elections, the 2021 Assembly polls is a battle of leaders who aim to create a legacy of their own as both the DMK and AIADMK have seen a change in face after the demise of former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. During a visit to “Anna Arivalayam”, the headquarters of DMK, we caught up with two DMK patriarchs who have dedicated their lives to the welfare of their party