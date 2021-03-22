scorecardresearch
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Live Updates: MNM candidate Ponraj tests positive for COVID-19

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: March 22, 2021 10:47:25 am
The ECI retains its objective of “safe and enhanced participation” in the pandemic context as it did for Bihar. The make-or-break stakes in the forthcoming elections are best reflected in curious alliances and extreme positionings and the pressure can only be accentuated as seat sharing and nominations proceed.

Tamil Nadu Telangana Assembly Elections COVID-19 Live: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,289 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 8,66,982. Among these, Chennai reported 466 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,41,623. The state recorded nine deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,599. Seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 668 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,46,480.

Named by Periyar and Anna, two men who have been campaigning for DMK for decades: The political mercury is rising in Tamil Nadu as the AIADMK, which has been in power for the last 10 years, aiming to pull off a hattrick while the DMK, which has not formed a government in over a decade, is confident that it will break the jinx this time.

Unlike the past elections, the 2021 Assembly polls is a battle of leaders who aim to create a legacy of their own as both the DMK and AIADMK have seen a change in face after the demise of former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. During a visit to “Anna Arivalayam”, the headquarters of DMK, we caught up with two DMK patriarchs who have dedicated their lives to the welfare of their party

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

Chennai police seize 7650 kgs of banned tobacco in Madhavaram

The Greater Chennai Police Sunday seized 7650 kilograms of banned tobacco in Madhavaram. According to R Krishnaraj, the Deputy Commissioner of Law and Order (Madhavaram), the banned items were seized in an operation that lasted for a week.

APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific advisor and MNM candidate V Ponraj tests positive for COVID-19

Former president APJ Abdul Kalam's scientific advisor V Ponraj has tested positive for COVID-19. A couple of days ago, former IAS officer and Makkal Needhi Maiam's general secretary (Head Quarters) V Santhosh Babu had tested positive for COVID-19. On his Facebook page, Ponraj said for the past days, he has been unwell for the past four days and now he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. He said thought he can't campaign in person he will still continue to reach the public through social media and television channels. Ponraj also promised to stay in constant touch with the Anna Nagar constituency residents through Zoom meetings

A candidate from Vijayakanth’s old seat. (Photo: Arun Janardhanan)

Talking to The Indian Express during her tour of Virudhachalam, Premalatha keeps emphasising that Prabhakar is as much at the forefront of the DMDK campaign as her. “Virudhachalam was the first seat won by the Captain (as Vijayakanth is referred to) and the party in 2006. We won again from here in 2011. The people here have immense love for him,” she says, adding, “During his (Vijayaka -nth’s) campaigns, I have stayed up to a month here as the Captain had to travel for other candidates.”

READ | Premalatha: The husband, the son and DMDK's spritited matriarch

With less than three weeks to the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, an election officer is going the distance to make sure people turn up at polling booths to cast their votes. Preethi Parkavi, Tiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the officer of the election in Poonamalle constituency, is doing her best to achieve 100 per cent voter turnout.

READ | Tamil Nadu Polls: Meet Preethi Parkavi, the election officer who wants to bring change among voters

