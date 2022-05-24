At 40.1 degrees Celsius, Chennai records hottest day this summer

Chennai on Monday witnessed one of the hottest days this summer with the weather station at Meenambakkam recording a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius while Nungambakkam recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius.

As per data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the temperatures recorded at Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam were 1.3 degrees Celsius and 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than normal, respectively.

Other areas also recorded maximum temperatures, including Cuddalore (39.3 degrees Celsius), Madurai (39.1 degrees Celsius), Tiruttani (38.6 degrees Celsius) and Karur Paramathi (38.5 degrees Celsius).

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology at RMC, said the city might witness warm temperatures for the next couple of days. “As far as Chennai is concerned, sea breeze is the controlling factor. Since it was weak yesterday (Monday), the city experienced a higher temperature. But in the last 10 years, we have seen weather stations in the city recording more than 42 degrees Celsius. The one recorded yesterday was higher than the one recorded in 2018,” he said.

“Actually, the temperature in May wasn’t as hot as expected, April was a lot warmer than this. The temperature will remain like this for the next two days, if there is any thunderstorm activity, then it might differ,” he added.