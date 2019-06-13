Chennai: Homosexual arrested for chopping off genitals of two men

Munuswamy, a 36-year-old homosexual was arrested by the police for allegedly chopping off the genitals of two men, one of whom died said the police on Wednesday.

The accused, who is a native of Manamadurai was arrested following the release of video clips by police which had visuals of him walking under a flyover near Retteri in North Chennai.

R Dhinakaran, Additional Commissioner of Police told reporters that the man was arrested on Tuesday night after the police sifted through footage of 40 Closed Circuit Televison (CCTV) cameras. “After the video clips were released, a person called us up saying the man we were looking was his employee and the tip-off helped,” he said.

When a man, who was found with serious cut injuries to his genitals near the Retteri flyover, died recently, it baffled both the public and the police. While police were looking for clues in the case, another man was found in an unconscious state with a similar injury at the same spot. He was taken to a hospital where he is being treated.

The police felt that the same assailant could have been involved in both the cases.

“Munusamy had recently come to Chennai and he was working in a fish outlet. He is a homosexual and he confessed to attacking the two men for not cooperating with him,” said R Dhinakaran. The accused, married and having two children, claimed he does not attack men if they ‘cooperated’ in his acts. While he slashed the genitals of one of his victims with a blade, he cut the private parts of another with a broken liquor bottle, the official said quoting the accused.

The homosexual, who used to loiter near the Retteri flyover was in the habit of luring men coming out of a bar at night and had a physical relationship with them, the ACP said.