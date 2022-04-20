25-year-old history-sheeter arrested with ganja dies in Chennai police custody

A 25-year-old man arrested for allegedly carrying ganja and liquor illegally has died in custody after a seizure attack, the Chennai police said.

According to the police, Vignesh (25) and his friend Suresh (28)—residents of the Tamil Nadu capital’s Triplicane and Pattinapakkam areas respectively—were arrested after an autorickshaw they were travelling in was stopped during a routine vehicle check near Purasawalkam in the city on Monday. The police said they had found ganja and liquor bottles in the auto. When confronted, the duo allegedly abused and attempted to attack the police with a knife.

Both the youths are history-sheeters with murder and robbery cases pending against them, according to the police, who said they found that the duo had been drunk and had bruises on their bodies. A case was registered against the duo at the Secretariat Colony police station, where the police took them. Fifty grams of ganja and liquor bottles, a knife and the autorickshaw were seized from them, according to the police.

“On Tuesday morning both of them were provided breakfast. Within some time, Vignesh had vomiting and had a seizure attack. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but since his pulse rate was low, he was then taken to the government medical college hospital in Kilpauk. The doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival,” the police said.

A case of suspicious death was registered.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official of the Secretariat Colony police station said Vignesh’s body was handed over to his family after a postmortem.