Chennai: After HC order, youth who performed bike stunts distributes road safety awareness pamphlets

Nearly two weeks after he was granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court, Kotla Alex Binoy, a 22-year-old social media influencer apprehended for performing bike stunts in Chennai’s Anna Salai road, distributed pamphlets on road safety awareness at Teynampet Mount Road Junction signal on Monday. This was among the several conditions imposed by the Madras High Court while granting bail to Binoy on September 21.

In September, a 30-second clip was shared widely on social media showing youngsters performing dangerous stunts on high-end bikes outside Anna Arivalayam, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s headquarters. Netizens tagged the Greater Chennai Police on Twitter and urged them to initiate action against the motorists for performing such acts despite repeated warnings and awareness messages from the police.

As per reports, this happened yesterday at Anna Salai… Hope @chennaipolice_ will identify them soon and take appropriate action. pic.twitter.com/NHV0jx997W — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 9, 2022

Subsequently, the Greater Chennai Police arrested some of the accused and they were granted bail.

While granting bail to Binoy, the court said that he should upload an awareness video against reckless driving on his Instagram account. He was also asked to report to the duty doctor at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and assist the ward boys in the trauma ward, from Tuesday to Saturday, for three weeks. The court directed Binoy to submit a one-page report about his experience to the duty doctor and asked the hospital dean to forward this report to the court.

Further, Binoy was directed to submit an affidavit that he will not indulge in such acts. He was also told to distribute pamphlets containing awareness messages about rash driving, drunken driving and the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets at Teynampet Mount Road Junction signal, from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm, for three weeks.