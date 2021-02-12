Chennai has a new Miyawaki forest, near Secretariat

The corporation is now allowing the public to visit these forests to get a sense of the civic body’s initiative.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Wednesday inaugurated a new Miyawaki forest near the Secretariat in the city. This is part of the civic body’s initiative to set up 1,000 urban forests across the city.

The Miyawaki forest has been developed by the Inner Wheel Club of Madras, out of barren land spread across 3,000 square feet. The club had started planting the saplings on September 16, 2020. The area has a total of 837 trees of 30 indigenous trees. The functionaries of Inner Wheel Club participated in the event alongside the corporation officials.

During the anniversary celebrations of Miywaki forest in Kotturpuram on February 1, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said they were planning to set up 1,000 more urban forests by utilising open spaces and reserve lands in a bid to spread the green cover of the city.

The first Miywaki forest was planted at Canal Bank Road in Zone 13 (Adyar) covering an area of 2211.87 sq.m. More than 2,000 saplings were planted and the area was set up at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. Taking a cue from this, the civic body planted 60,000 saplings in 30 urban forests in the city. Most of these urban forest lands belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation had been set up on a space that was once a garbage dump filled with solid waste, construction debris, or a space used for anti-social activities.

The Corporation Commissioner on previous occasions has on several occasions invited the resident’s welfare associations, corporate companies, and other NGOs to create more urban forests that will prevent encroachment and improve bio-diversity.

