Chennai has 360 Covid containment streets: Here’s the full list

According to data available on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s official COVID-19 website, there are 360 streets which have been marked at containment zones in Chennai. (PTI) According to data available on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s official COVID-19 website, there are 360 streets which have been marked at containment zones in Chennai. (PTI)

According to data available on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) official COVID-19 website, there are 360 streets which have been marked as containment zones in Chennai as of June 12.

Royapuram (Zone 5) has 78 containment zones, given that the zone had recorded 4821 positive cases until Saturday morning.

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is the second highest with 73 containment zones. Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) has the least, with just one containment zone. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) has no containment zones.

Here is the street-wise list of containment zones:

Zone 1 – Thiruvottiyur: 14 containment zones

21, Nettukuppam, 1st Chinna Amman Koil Street

23, RS Road, MGR Nagar

B.no5, No. 40, Tsunami Quarters

Thiru Nagar, 2nd Street

11/50 2nd Street, Jeevanlal Nagar

36/8 Thiru Nagar, 2nd Street, Thiruvottiyur

1C Jothi Nagar 10th Cross Street, Thiruvottiyur

60, Thiruvalluvar Street, Rajaji Nagar, Thiruvottiyur

68, Annai Theresa Street, Rajaji Nagar, Thiruvottiyur

32A, Kargil Nagar, Jayavel Street, Thiruvottiyur

9/1, Amsa Garden 4th Street, Thiruvottiyur

Market Lane

22 Market Lane, Kaladipet

32H/13 Mettu Street, 8th Street, Kaladipet

Zone 2 – Manali: 9 containment zones

53/31A, Manali New Town

46/2, Manali New Town

48, Anbalagan Street, Manali

Lebbaimedu, 1st Street, Manali

5, MMDA, 57th Street, Mathur

32, EVR Periyar Street, Manali

64B, Sannathi Street, Manali

Gangadharan Main Street

Zone 3 – Madhavaram: 20 containment zones

Balaji Nagar

Bharathiyar Street

Vegetarian Village

MM Palli Street

Subham Nagar

Gokul Street

Balavinayagar Koil Street

Gandhi Street

VMK Nagar

Vinayagar Koil Street

Veera Ragavan Nagar

Kamarajar Street

Thirumalai Nagar

200 ft Road

Natesan Nagar

MCG 5th Street

Perumal Koil

Ponnusamy Street

Udayar Thottam 3rd Street

Kannabiran Koil

Zone 4 – Tondiarpet: Eight containment zones

Venkatesh Colony 1st Street, Kodungaiyur

Butchammal Street

Avoormuthaiah Street

Vasar Varadappan Street

Keerai Thottam

Nattal Garden 2nd Street

Harinarayanapuram

Solaiappan Street

Zone 5 – Royapuram: 78 containment zones

Kappalbolu Street

Pandalai Salai

Muthamizh Nagar

East Madha Church Street

Amman Koil 1st Lane

RSRM Hospital

Munusamy Garden Street

New Mens’ PG Hostel

West Cemetery Road

Andiappan Street O.W

O Block, Cemetery Road

Stanley Quarters

Stanley PG Ladies Hostel

Andi Apartment Street 4th Lane

OSH Road (Anjaneya Nagar 3rd Street)

Raman Street

Modern Lane T-Block

OSH Road (Anjaneya Nagar 10th Street)

East Muthiah Street

Parasuraman 2nd Lane

Chithambaram Nagar 6th Street

Pensioners 4th Lane

2nd Street, Basin Bridge

Ramdoss Nagar

Dharmaraj Koil Street

Pensioners Lane 1st Cross Road

Neelakandan Street

Stanley Nagar

Saarja Munusamy Street

Vinayaga Masthri Street Muthu Nivas Garden

PKG 2nd Street

Mullah Shahib Street

Girigori Street

P V Iyar Street

Varathamuthaippan Street

Veerasamy Street

Thiyagarajan Street

Varathaiyaa Street

Malaiyappan Street

Pidariyar Koil Street

Gils Street, Mannady

Kachaleswaran 2nd Lane

Chandrappam Street

Thathamuthiappa Street

Kanthappa C Street

Vichur Muthiah

Naval Hospital Road 4th Street

Thiruvenkadam Street

Naval Hospital Road 1st Street

Thideer Nagar

RPK Nagar Wall Tax Road

Wallajah Road

Petta N Park Town

Thayar Sahib Street

Vengu C Street

Pallavan Salai

Nanian Street

Mannar Street

Iyyappa Chetty Street

Lingh Chetty Street

Ayya S Street

Mannady Street

V S Hostel, Gengu Reddy Road

1st Floor Flat No.3 Labbai Street

Log Egmore

Iyya Swami Street

Basha Sahib Street

Rex Street, Chandarripet

Kalaivani Street

Richi Street

Lazar Street

Kovidesramman Koil Street

Kovoor Vaithiyanathan Street

Padavattamman Kovil Street

Singanna C Street

Veerapathiran Street

Karim Moideen Street

Ameen Treshan Begum Street 2nd Floor

Zone 6 – Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar: 54 containment zones

Kaveri Nagar, Kolathur

West Mada Street, Kolathur

Chitti Babu Nagar

Ambedkar Nagar 1st Cross Street

Dayalu Nagar, Kolathur

Elumalai Street, Vetri Nagar

K C Garden 6th Street

Varadharajan Street

Thangavelu Street

Thiruvengadam Street

Jaganathan Street, Agaram

GKM Colony 17th Street, Kolathur

Diamond Hostel Kumaran Nagar

Gopalapuram TVK Nagar

SRP Colony Peravallur

Teeds Garden 1st Street

Madurai Street, Ayanavaram

E Block, Sembium Police Quarters

Raja Street, Perambur

Madurai Street

SSV Koil 2nd Street

Venkataraman Street, Perambur

NSK Street, Perambur

Ananthavelu Street, Perambur

Stephenson Road

Govindan 4th Street

Subramiyan Street

Vaikai Complex Jamalmiya High Road

Perambur High Road

Ramakrishna Street

Panathope Colony, Ayanavaram

VOC 1st Street, Aaduthoti

Doss Nagar, 3rd Street

Police Quarters, Pulianthope

Belvider Village, New Ferrance Road

Old Valaman Nagar, Otteri

Ramasamy Street

Mannarsamy Koil Street

Medavakkam Tank Road, Kellys

Subrayan 3rd Street

Baraccka Road

Medavakkam Tank Road

Medavakkam 2nd Street

Subrayan 5th Street

Chellapapa Street

Hanumandriya Koil Street

Bricklin Road

S S Puram B Block

Devaraj Street

C S Nagar

4th Street, Pulianthope

Old Slaughterhouse Street, Choolaimedu

Pulianthope High Road

Manickam Street

Zone 7 – Ambattur: 19 containment zones

Nirmal Street, Ram Nagar, Ambattur

Thatchinamoorthi Street, Oragadam, Ambattur

Oragadam Road, Ambattur

1, Varadhan Street, Gnanamoorthi Nagar, Korattur

Alliance Orchid Spring Apartment

TVS Nagar

1 Bajanai Kovil Street, Korattur

No. 3/4, Round Building Padi, Ambattur

2nd Street, Syndicate Bank Colony, Anna Nagar West

Block 2 Jain Sukriti Apartment, Mogappair West

Meenamchi Avenue, Mogappair West

No. 66, Vellalar Street, Mogappair West

Navarathan Apartments, Seethkathi Salai

10/112, Mogappair East

No.5/248 JJ Nagar East, Chennai – 37

No. 1/686, Asian Park, Valayapathi Road, Mogappair

11/60, East Mogappair, Chennai – 37

Zone 9 – Teynampet: 10 containment zones

Venkateshwara Lane

Conron Sonith Road

Doss Puram

Bells Road

Ice House Quarters

Perumal Mudali Street, Royapettah

Sunambukalvai Street

Nadukuppam 4th Street

Sudhandhiara Nagar

PM Durgah 3rd Street

Zone 10 – Kodambakkam: 73 containment zones

Seemathamman Nagar – Sector 1

SAF Games

Kumaran Nagar 5th Cross Street

Natesan Nagar 2nd Main Road

Seemathamman Nagar Sector 3

Manavalan Street

Anna Street

M G Samy Street

Raja Street, Bharathi Nagar

Kaliyamman Koil Street, Virugambakkam

VOC Street, Gandhi Nagar

Indira Nagar, Virugambakkam

Elangonagar, Virugambakkam

Gandhi Nagar Main Road

Muthamil Nagar, Saligramam

Jain Ministry, Arunachalam Road

Dasarathapuram 3rd Street, Saligramam

Venkatesh Nagar, Saligramam

Arcot Road, Saligramam

Rajangam Mathyaveethi

CPWD Quarters

Block 17, Ram Anna Nagar, KK Nagar

Block 20, Ram Anna Nagar, KK Nagar

2nd Street

SSB Nagar, Vadapalani

Indra Colony, 2nd Street, Ashok Nagar

Sivalingam Street, KK Nagar

3rd Avenue

11th Street, Pudur

12th, 13th Street, Pudur

Bajanai Koil Street

Kavarai Street

Muthalamman Street

CRP Garden 2nd Street

Brindhavanam Housing Board

Lake View Road

Giri Street

Moorthy Street, West Mambalam

Anna Veethi, MGR Nagar

Nehru Street, MGR Nagar

Khan Nagar, Choolai Pallam, Nesapakkam

Khan Nagar 1st Street

Khan Nagar 2nd Street

Velunachiyar Street

Kattabomman Street, Jafferkhanpet

VN Janaki Street, MGR Nagar

Thangavel Nagar

KK Salai

Patchaiappan 2nd Street

Annal Gandhi Nagar

Jahir Hussain Street

ESI Quarters

KK Salai MGR Nagar

Thiruvalluvar Street

Sanjai Gandhi Nagar, MGR Nagar

Rani Annadurai Street

Sundara Street MGR Nagar

Venugopal Street

Alaya Maistri Street

Veethimariamman Koil 2nd Street

Puniyakotti Street, Saidapet

Visaga Thottam, Saidapet

Vandikaran Street

Pushpavathi Ammal

Cit Nagar 1st Cross Street

Bajanai Koil Street

New Boag Road

Kothavai Chavai Housing Board

Chetty Street, West Saidapet

Diwan Bhasiyam Street

Gothamedu Housing Board

Kothawalchavadi Street

Zone 11 – Valasaravakkam: One containment zone

19th Street, Shakthi Nagar, Nerkundram

Zone 12 – Alandur: Seven containment zones

MKN Road, Alandur

Balakrishnapuram Main Road, Adambakkam

9 Kesari Nagar Street, Adambakkam

Brindavan Nagar, Pazhavanthangal

11/1 First Cross Street, B V Nagar, Nanganallur

4/13, B V Nagar, 8th Street, Nanganallur

Zone 13 – Adyar: 13 containment zones

101, Aaduthotti, Saidapet

53/86 Shanmugapuram RA Puram

20/36, Guruappan Street, Kotturpuram

141/97, 4th Street, Rajagramini Garden, Mandaveli

KVP Garden

16/20 Govindarajapuram 2nd Street, Adyar

37A, Gandian Street, Nehru Nagar, Velachery

3rd Cross Street, Sastri Nagar, Adyar

10/13, Throwpathy Amman Koil 2nd Street, Velachery

52/17, Pasumpon Street, Kamaraja Puram, Velachery

47, Velankan Koil Street, Mesan Nagar, Besant Nagar

4, Salaiyar Street, R K Mutt Road, Mylapore

4/15, MGR Nagar, Kottivakkam

Zone 14 – Perungudi: 28 containment zones

Venkata Swamy Street

No. 76, Madipakkam Main Road, Madipakkam, Nethaji Street

18th Cross Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar

15, Kamarajar Street, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, Perungudi

4/270, MGR Nagar, 8th Street, Kottivakkam

Flat No. 2, Naveen Apartments, Perungudi

No. 1/14, ECR Road, Kottivakkam

34, Thanthai Periyar Street, Ambedkar Puratchi Nagar, Peungudi

No. 33, 6th Street, Anjugam Ammaiyar Nagar, Perungudi

27/2, Radhakrishnan Street, Ambedkar Puratchi Nagar, Kandhanchavadi

15, Kamarajar Street, Dr. Ambedkar Puratchi, Perungudi

Emmanuel Street, Peruntalaivar Kamaraj Nagar

5/104, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, 1st Street, Perungudi

No.5/976, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, 1st Main Road, Perungudi

Alpha Apartment, S1, North Park Street, Perungudi

46, Umaturai Street, Perungudi

189/50, Sree Durga Flats, Eshwaran Koil Street, Madipakkam

8, Balaji Nagar, 1st Street, Pallikaranai

No. 70, Mylai Balaji Nagar, 1st Block, Pallikaranai

No. 235, Krishna Nagar, 5th Street, Madipakkam

163A, 4th Main Road, Sadhasivam Nagar, Madipakkam

No. 55, 2nd Street, Sri Ganapathy Nagar, Pallikaranai

3/31, Kothavari Street, Padmavathy Nagar, Jalladianpet

Zone 15 – Sholinganallur: 26 containment zones

1/75, Post Office Street, Thoraipakkam

Ganesh Nagar, Thuraipakkam

Ganes Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar

Selvakumar Avenue, Thoraipakkam

Pandian Nagar, Thoraipakkam

Kamarajar Street

Avenue Lakshmi Nagar, 3rd Cross Street, Thuraipakkam

No. 42, Block 22, Ezhilnagar

No.39, Block 47, Ezhilnagar

No. 1407, Kannagi Nagar, 3rd Cross Street

Ezhil Nagar Housing Board

31st, 32nd, 38th Block, Ezhil Nagar

36th Cross Street, Kannagi Nagar

4, Ganesh Nagar, Sholinganallur

48, Anna Street, Village High Road, Sholinganallur

217, Akkarai 1st Cross Street, ECR Road

Ponniyamman Koil Street

3352 Apartment to Semmencherry

3322, TNHB Quarters, Semmencherry

62 and 65th Cross Street, Tsunami Nagar, Semmencherry

2nd Avenue, Semmencherry

65th Cross Street

Second Avenue

50th Cross Street

40th Cross Street

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd