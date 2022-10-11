Chennai: 29 people from Haryana arrested for malpractices in Defence Services test

As many as 29 people from Haryana have been arrested for allegedly indulging in malpractices during the Group C defence civilian examination Sunday conducted by the Defense Services at Army Public School in Nandambakkam in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai city, police said.

According to police, over 1,700 candidates wrote the examination for the post of tradesman mate in two batches in the morning and evening Sunday. It was during the evening that the examination’s presiding officer Lieutenant Colonel Rita Kumbhani caught 28 candidates using electronic device like tiny Bluetooth earbuds for malpractice in the test. One person was also caught for impersonation.

Based on the report, a case was registered by the Nandambakkam police under Section 66 of the IT Act and other relevant sections.

Explaining the modus operandi, a senior official investigating the incident said the electronic item used for malpractices is a very tiny item which is assembled by a few brokers in Delhi and other areas.

“All these people who were caught hail from the same village in Haryana. Candidates need to just pass Class X to be eligible to appear for this test so all these youths are not that highly qualified and the brokers make use of this and misguide them. The device is a very tiny one which is easy to conceal inside the ear. These are assembled in New Delhi, Haryana and other areas. The exam was supposed to begin at 3 o’clock and as soon as the presiding officer noted a person having something inside his ear, the rest of the candidates were checked and 28 people were caught. Based on the complaint from the Army school, an FIR was registered,” the officer said.

The officer said that they even checked the devices but nothing was working and added they are in the processes of sending these devices to the Cyber Forensic Laboratory for further analysis.

“We brought all the accused candidates to the station. They knew only Hindi and none of them were able to converse in English and we found it very difficult to conduct the enquiry. They kept changing their statement from where they brought the device and who gave them but we managed to gather some information. The probe is on, these candidates were let on bail later that day. They are disqualified from writing the exam,” he added.