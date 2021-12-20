Chennai: ‘Godman’ arrested for raping woman for years, wife held for aiding him

A 48-year-old self-styled ‘godman’ was arrested by the Chennai police Saturday on charges of raping a woman since she was a minor and continuing the sexual assault post her marriage. The accused had also impregnated the woman and threatened her that he would leak her photos and videos online if she didn’t submit to him.

According to the police, Narayanan had been running a trust at Vinayakapuram near Puzhal in Chennai. “When the victim was studying Class XII, she visited the ashram to receive vidbuthi (sacred ash) from the godman for her ailing mother. However, she was offered a drink laced with sedatives and raped. The godman subsequently informed her that he had performed the act to wash away her sins. He then threatened the victim with photos of the incident and warned her against revealing the rape to anyone,” the police said in a statement Sunday.

The girl then stopped visiting the ashram and later got married in 2018. On learning that she lived alone as her husband was abroad, the accused contacted the victim and forced her to visit the ashram, raping her on multiple occasions. In 2020, the woman became pregnant following which the godman and his wife threatened her to abort the child, which she refused. The woman delivered the baby earlier this year, the release added.

Narayanan then resumed his threats and asked her to visit the ashram once her husband left the country again for work, cops said. Unable to bear the harassment, the woman lodged a police complaint.

Taking up the case, the all-women police station in Madhavaram booked Narayanan and his wife Pushpalatha under the Pocso Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested them. They also seized a laptop, a tablet and three mobile phones. The two were produced before a magistrate and lodged in Puzhal prison.