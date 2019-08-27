Chennai gets first electric bus; more than 500 to be rolled out across Tamil Nadu

Aimed at reducing pollution levels in the city, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has flagged off Chennai’s first electric bus.

The 32-seater bus, built at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore by Ashok Leyland, was unveiled at the Secretariat on Monday. The Chief Minister later took a ride in the bus along with ministers and officials.

The electric bus can clock a distance of 200 km every day, with batteries expected to be replaced by a fresh set every 40 km through swapping technology. The batteries will later be recharged at the Central bus depot. Further, the bus has been equipped with airbags, a GPS, hydraulic power steering system, a fire deduction and suppression system for emergencies and automatic doors in order to prevent footboard travel by commuters.

Tickets for the bus, which was commissioned for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), are expected to be priced between Rs. 11 and Rs. 25. Despite having 32 seats, the bus can accommodate over 50 commuters per trip. The bus service will ply between Thiruvanmiyur and Chennai Central Station four times a day every day.

Electric buses will soon be commissioned across the state, with the Centre having sanctioned funds to the state for procuring 525 e-buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles India-2 (FAME) programme to reduce air pollution in Tamil Nadu.