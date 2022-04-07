Chennai: Gang abducts schoolgirl after initial plan to kidnap a relative’s child fails, arrested

A two-member gang, which initially planned to kidnap one of their relatives’ children, abducted another school girl only to be caught later.

According to the Nungambakkam police, Mohammed Meera Laif (51), a real estate agent from Kodambakkam, had lodged a complaint at the F-4 Thousand Lights police station on April 6 that his 15-year-old daughter, who had gone to school that day in Nungambakkam, had gone missing.

The police said the girl’s van driver had informed Mohammed that his daughter was not present when he went to pick her up along with other students in the afternoon. The school management also informed him that his daughter had left once classes ended for the day.

While searching in neighbouring areas, Mohammed received a call from an unknown number wherein he was told by a woman to pay a ransom of Rs 10 lakh if he wanted his daughter back alive.

Upon receiving a complaint from Mohammed, a special team was formed to nab the accused under the supervision of the Nungambakkam Assistant Commisioner.

“The victim again received a phone call from the accused and was asked to provide Rs 1 lakh initially. He was told to hand over the money at a hardware shop near Vadapalani. He provided the money at the shop and had returned home. Soon he received a call from the same number stating that they have left his daughter near a shop in Vadapalani and asked him to pick her up,” the police said.

Mohammed reached the spot and safely picked up his daughter. In the meantime, one team of the police were monitoring the hardware shop where Mohammed had left the ransom. When the accused came to collect the money from the shop, she was surrounded by the cops.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that Mohazeena Parveen (33) and her aide Ijaz Ahamed (52) had planned the whole operation. The police said the duo had initially planned to kidnap a child of their relative who studies in the same school and since the child didn’t turn up to school on that day, the gang changed the plan and decided to abduct another girl.

“The lady had told the minor that her father informed her to pick her up from school. Believing the woman, the girl had gone with her in an auto,” the police added.

Both the accused were arrested and later remanded to judicial custody.

Subsequently, the police issued a message to students across the locality to inform the school management or their parents and get a confirmation if they are told by an unknown person that they have been sent to pick them up.