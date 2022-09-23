Chennai: Free entry for all to Tamil Nadu police museum on first anniversary

The Tamil Nadu Police Museum is to provide a free entry to school students on the occasion of its first anniversary. The museum situated at Egmore in Chennai was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on September 28 last year.

According to the Greater Chennai police, 30,285 people including senior police and judicial officers from other states and film personalities visited the museum till Thursday.

Musical performances by the police band, an exhibition by sniffer dogs and horses, street plays, dance performances like bommalattam and awareness programmes on suicide prevention and environment are organised as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Police have also organised painting, elocution, debate and fancy-dress competitions for school and college students since September 14. The winners will be felicitated on September 28.

There will be a special performance by the On the Streets of Chennai band as well on the anniversary day.