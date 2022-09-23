scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Chennai: Free entry for all to Tamil Nadu police museum on first anniversary

Police have organised painting, elocution, debate and fancy-dress competitions for school and college students.

Tamil Nadu Police Museum (File)

The Tamil Nadu Police Museum is to provide a free entry to school students on the occasion of its first anniversary. The museum situated at Egmore in Chennai was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on September 28 last year.

According to the Greater Chennai police, 30,285 people including senior police and judicial officers from other states and film personalities visited the museum till Thursday.

Musical performances by the police band, an exhibition by sniffer dogs and horses, street plays, dance performances like bommalattam and awareness programmes on suicide prevention and environment are organised as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Police have also organised painting, elocution, debate and fancy-dress competitions for school and college students since September 14. The winners will be felicitated on September 28.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
More from Chennai

There will be a special performance by the On the Streets of Chennai band as well on the anniversary day.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 04:21:39 pm
Next Story

Not winning a World Cup is my only regret: Jhulan Goswami

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement