Chennai: Food safety officials raid shop at Vadapalani Andavar temple

Food Safety Department officials on Wednesday raided a shop at Arulmigu Vadapalani Andavar temple in Vadapalani and found that snacks and sweets sold as prasadam were being cooked under unhygienic conditions.

Following complaints, the officials conducted a surprise check at the premises where the prasadam is cooked and found that the space had been running without a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The officials found items like ladoo, muruku, thattu vadai, adhirasam, panchamirtham being sold past their expiry date at the stall and expiry date for a few items was not mentioned,

The officials found that prasadam was being cooked at a rented house in Vadapalani.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Satheesh Kumar, designated officer, Food Safety Department, said they have seized expired items worth Rs 15 lakh.

“We conducted a similar check in February and found they had been manufacturing these items without a license. We issued a warning and closed the manufacturing unit. We told them not to cook these items in an unauthorised manner. They said they will get the license immediately but they had continued manufacturing without obtaining a license,” he said.